Politics
Indian authorities accuse BBC of tax evasion after documentary criticizing Narendra Modi aired
India’s finance ministry has accused the BBC of tax evasion, saying it failed to fully report its income and profits from its operations in the country.
Key points:
- The raids at BBC offices came weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary in the UK critical of the Prime Minister
- The tax authorities say they have found “several discrepancies and inconsistencies”
- India’s opposition has condemned the raids, saying it was an attack on press freedom under Mr Modi’s government
Indian tax authorities ended three days of raids on the British broadcaster’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday night.
Opposition political parties and other media organizations criticized the searches as an attempt to intimidate the media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics have questioned the timing of the raids, which came weeks after the BBC aired a documentary in the UK that criticized Mr Modi.
“The department has gathered several evidences relating to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been declared as income in India by the foreign entities of the group”, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement.
He said he found “several discrepancies and inconsistencies” and gathered “crucial evidence” from employee statements, digital evidence and documents that would be examined in more detail later.
A BBC spokesman confirmed that the tax officials had left the offices.
“We support the staff, some of whom have faced lengthy interrogations or had to spend the night and their well-being is our priority,” the spokesperson said.
“Our production has returned to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond.”
The BBC said it would continue to cooperate with Indian authorities and hoped the case could be resolved as soon as possible.
The Press Trust of India news agency cited unnamed officials who said investigators collected financial data from some BBC staff and made copies of electronic and paper data from the news agency .
He said the inquiry was ongoing to investigate matters relating to international taxation and transfer pricing from BBC affiliates.
India accused of repressing the media
The leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, described the search of BBC offices as an attack on press freedom under Mr Modi’s government.
Reporters Without Borders, an international media watchdog, denounced the government’s action as “attempts to suppress independent media”.
“These raids have every appearance of retaliation against the BBC for airing a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi three weeks ago,” the group said in a statement.
“They came at a time when independent media are increasingly under pressure and pluralism is shrinking in India due to increased media concentration.”
The documentary, India: The Modi Question, aired in the UK last month, examining the prime minister’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the ‘era.
More than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.
Mr Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his leadership authorized and even encouraged bloodshed, and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him.
Last year, the court dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim victim challenging Mr Modi’s exoneration.
The program prompted an immediate response from the Indian government, which invoked emergency powers under its information technology laws to prevent its broadcast in the country.
Local authorities rushed to halt screenings held at Indian universities, and social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube complied with government demands to remove links to the documentary.
The BBC said at the time that the documentary had been “rigorously researched” and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.
“We have offered the Indian government the right to respond to questions raised in the series which it has declined to respond to,” its statement read.
India’s Foreign Ministry called the documentary a “piece of propaganda designed to promote a particularly discredited narrative” that lacked objectivity.
