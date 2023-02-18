Bharo Tehreek prison to leave Lahore on Feb 22: Imran Khan





Says JIT findings were sabotaged to save the skins of powerful

Interim chief ministers will be illegal on 91st day: PTI president

DNA

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has said the court arrest movement of Jail Bharo Tehreek will start in Lahore on February 22 (Wednesday), which he says will prove the final nail in the coffin of imported governments imposed on the nation through auctions, not elections.

In his televised address to the nation, he said party leaders and activists would come forward voluntarily for court arrest amid the protests against the continued state oppression and growing violation of the state. by right.

I announce, God willing, my prison Bharo Tehreek from Wednesday. I say today to all my party to prepare for the movement, he added. Khan urged the nation to smash the idols of fear and not bow to it to restore the rule of law.

He said Bharo Tehreek Jail would be launched from Lahore to fill the jails every day and the movement would spread to the rest of the country. They scare us with prisons but we will fill them all. They will have no more room in their prisons, he added.

Imran Khan said general elections were the only answer to the problems currently facing the country; however, he added that the Thieves’ government was committing a constitutional violation by not announcing the election date despite court orders.

He said the government used brutal force to try to dissuade them from protesting for their rights. He thanked the party workers who gathered outside his home whenever he indicated to arrest him.

The PTI chairman said they had dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies so that elections could be held within 90 days. On the 91st day, the caretaker government will be illegal, but so far neither the governors of the two provinces nor the electoral commission have made any progress in conducting the polls, Khan argued.

He said the ECP showed its impotence in conducting the elections, citing lack of funds and security concerns. He said the judiciary should implement the Constitution on the conduct of elections as all institutions were required to cooperate and uphold the rule of law.

The PTI President went on to say that the imported government imposed on the nation through auction was not able to govern and imposed harsh conditions because this imported government did not have the mandate or the ability to bring about reforms or to implement an economic policy, because the rule of law had to be ensured. law.

Imran Khan said only a government with a public mandate could take tough decisions and pull the country out of the current quagmire.

He said the government was resorting to all delaying maneuvers to postpone the elections and prevent other institutions from playing their role. He said the PDM was fleeing the elections because it feared a humiliating defeat and preferred to take unconstitutional measures instead of conducting polls.

No disaster could be greater than when the judiciary failed to ensure the implementation of the Constitution, he said. “There is no justice where the rule of law breaks down,” he added.

Imran Khan said the government was either trying to give some time to campaign so they could snatch the polls. He said this was evident in the LG elections in Karachi when the PPP won the polls without having a vote bank.

The PTI President said he was launching a campaign after the worst form of state oppression against political leaders and journalists, ever seen in the era of dictatorships. He said the trend started with Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid and they were not reaching it. Never in history have such acts been committed against political opponents, Khan said.

He said police were used to suppress party activists and torture them, adding that police violated the sanctity of the home and tortured party workers on February 13 in Lahore.

He said the caretaker government was supposed to be neutral to conduct only transparent and free polls, but the incumbent was his worst adversary. He said the police officers who tortured them on May 25 had been driven back to Punjab. He said lawsuits were filed against Usman Dar and others for the sole purpose of weakening the PTI.

He said attempts were made to sabotage the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to investigate the attempted murder against him in Wazirabad in order to save the necks of the powerful. Imran Khan said he could not get justice until the three people Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Dirty Harry were in power whom he had appointed in the FIR. He said the federal government formed its own JIT, but the police refused to cooperate and the conclusions were derailed.

He said the caretaker government was responsible for conducting the elections but instead halted the work of the JIT, adding that this proved his claims that the JIT had been sabotaged and that justice would not be served as the dossier had gone.

Regarding the alleged leaked audio of a judge, Imran Khan said that Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah admitted that phone calls were tapped against them; therefore the imported government should be overthrown on this ground. He said the judiciary should take notice of his violation to ensure the rule of law and ensure the implementation of his verdict.

He said people should be prepared as the economic situation will worsen and inflation will rise further. Therefore, he said they have decided to launch a judicial arrest movement as part of the agitation against the injustices of the government. Khan said they had asserted that the coalition government did not have the mandate and that they could not run the country.

Lashing out at incumbents over the recently announced mini-budget, Khan asked as if raising prices was a tough decision. The government has broken people’s backbones by raising the prices of all daily use items, the ousted prime minister added. “IMF loans are not the solution to the problems the country is facing,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://islamabadpost.com.pk/jail-bharo-tehreek-to-start-from-lahore-on-feb-22-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos