Indonesian police fire tear gas to disperse football fans





Comment this story Comment JAKARTA, Indonesia Indonesian police fired tear gas outside a soccer stadium to disperse fans trying to force their way into a match in Central Java province on Friday, months after the use tear gas at another stadium caused one of the worst sporting disasters in the world. No injuries were reported on Friday, when thousands of PSIS Semarang supporters fled tear gas at the entrance to Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang city after trying to enter the match behind closed doors to support their team against Persis Solo, a team from the city of Surakarta. The organizers and the police had decided to hold the match without spectators to avoid possible violence. Semarang Police Chief Irwan Anwar said the decision was made due to the experience of the previous match between the two teams in Surakarta, when PSIS Semarang supporters were attacked on their way home. them. Fans trying to enter the stadium pushed and then threw objects at the police who tried to restrain them. Officers first used a water cannon and then fired tear gas. The use of tear gas was carried out in accordance with use of force procedures and outside the match venue, not inside the stadium, said Semarang Deputy Chief of Police Yuswanto Ardi . Last October, police used tear gas to stop fans from rushing onto the pitch at a stadium in the East Javas city of Malang, sparking a panicked run for the exits in which 135 people died. Prosecutors have charged five men, three police officers who authorized or ordered officers to use tear gas, the chairman of the organizing committee and the head of security with criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm, punishable by a sentence of up to five years in prison. An investigative team set up by President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths concluded that tear gas was the main cause of the crowds. He said the police on duty did not know that the use of tear gas is prohibited in football stadiums and used it indiscriminately on the pitch, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing the rush more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000-seat stadium. exits, several of which were locked. It was one of the deadliest football-related tragedies since a 1964 crash in Peru killed more than 300 people. Football is the most popular sport in Indonesia and the national league is widely followed. Fans are strongly attached to their clubs and fanaticism often results in violence and hooliganism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/indonesian-police-fire-tear-gas-to-disperse-soccer-fans/2023/02/17/a06112fc-aedd-11ed-b0ba-9f4244c6e5da_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos