Twitter goes crazy as Ravindra Jadeja breaks Imran Khan’s record





With Ravindra Jadeja completing the rare double of 250 wickets and 2,500 runs in Test cricket, Twitter went wild on Friday. The Indian Allrounders’ feat came on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Delhi, making him second fastest to the landmark. In the process, Ravindra Jadeja also overtook former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan and former India captain Kapil Dev. While Imran Khan and Kapil Dev took 64 and 65 matches respectively to reach the milestone, the Saurashtra-born cricketer needed 62 tests to get there.

Australian fly-half Usman Khawaja became Ravindra Jadeja’s 250th wicket, moving him past the legendary Pakistani captain.

The overall record for fastest at 250 wickets and 2,500 carries is with Englishman Ian Botham, who reached the goal in just 55 Test matches.

Talking about Ravindra Jadejas’ performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the southpaw was named the man of the match in the series opener in Nagpur.

The 34-year-old was the main difference between the two sides as he grabbed seven wickets including a fife on Australia’s first try with the ball and hitting a crucial 70 with the bat to secure a comfortable victory for the team local.

Widely regarded as the best all-format all-rounder in the world, Ravindra Jadejas’ stats in the five-day version of the sport are very impressive.

As well as taking 252 wickets at an excellent average of just over 24, Ravindra Jadeja made 2,593 runs at 37.04, with an unbeaten 175 being his highest tally in the format.

Ravindra Jadeja’s splendid performance did not go unnoticed by fans, many congratulated him on Twitter.

I suspect @imjadeja is a rare gem whose value only realizes after retirement. In my opinion he is right there with Wilfred Rhodes, Keith Miller, Imran, Botham and Kapil among the greatest all-rounders

Ashok Sridharan (@pyotrilyitch) February 17, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja is *almost* a perfect cricketer. Excellent bowler, hitter, defender, celebrant.

And then it plays randomly without balls like a spinner to remind us of humanity.

Sorabh pants (@hankypanty) February 17, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja completed 250 wickets in testing.

The MVP of Test Cricket.

Jeans. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 17, 2023

One of the best! #RavindraJadeja#Cricket#GoSportiqo pic.twitter.com/AAJQJSIWow

Sportiqo (@sportiqomarket) February 17, 2023

250 wickets and 2500 runs with bat in Test cricket for Ravindra Jadeja. What an impeccable player! @imjadeja#TeamIndia#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/y8vganxeRb

WhistlePodu Army CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) February 17, 2023

Even former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel was impressed with Ravindra Jadeja’s three-dimensional abilities.

If we look at the opponents he took wickets against, 71 wickets against Australia, 51 wickets against England, 42 wickets against South Africa, it shows that he took wickets against the best team . And not all of those wickets came home, he went on tour and regularly picked wickets for India, Parthiv Patel said on Cricbuzz.

It’s not like he only picks wickets on revolving tracks. When India goes overseas, his accuracy is so high that he gets wickets. We have to thank and congratulate him for picking up 250 wickets in Test Cricket. Besides that, he also scored over 2500 points, added Parthiv Patel.

We’re not even talking about his on-field prowess, and when he adds up his on-field efforts in Test Cricket as well, we get an excellent all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja fits into the mold of a 3D player. That’s his style (flat bowling on such surfaces). He likes to play from stump to stump. He doesn’t get a lot of corners, whatever corner he gets, he goes off the field. He relies on his pace which is one of the main reasons why he gets so many wickets, explained the former Indian wicket-keeper.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, in a recent interview with a news publication, revealed that he hates being called Sir. The Gujarat man is often called Sir by his followers in India, but Jadeja said he likes being called Bapu and nothing else.

We address each other with respect. It’s always Aap or Bapu. It’s my culture, it’s what people around me do. Whether you know someone or not, if you are from the community, you address them as Bapu. You can be young or old, but respect is important, he told the Indian Express.

The time spent on my farm is precious. Whatever happens to me on the cricket pitch, all the pressure, all the thinking, all this high intensity atmosphere, it’s a break from it all. I relax there. I meet those who take care of the farm. I spend time with my horses. Nobody talks about cricket, it’s my supporters. They want me to be successful at cricket but don’t want to know what’s going on in the locker room. I am learning that there is life outside of cricket too, said Ravindra Jadeja.

Computer ke saamne fukre log baithte rehte hain, meme banate rehte hain aur kuchh bhi likhte rehte hain ‘mind) See honestly, these things don’t matter to me. If they had, I wouldn’t have gone this far. They have no idea what I had to go through to get here. They say he plays IPL and makes so much money. Believe me, at IPL they don’t choose you by seeing your face, the versatile Indian star concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clutchpoints.com/twitter-goes-crazy-as-ravindra-jadeja-breaks-imran-khans-record The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos