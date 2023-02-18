Earthquake between Turkey and Syria: do you want to help? Veterinary charities before donating

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes Turkey and Syria on February 6, leaving more than 41,000 dead and thousands of others seriously injured in one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in the region. The earthquake and its aftershocks rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 7 declared a three-month state of emergency for the country’s 10 affected provinces. The only UN-approved crossing point between Syria and Turkey for transporting aid is closed due to earthquake damage, The New York Times reported. On top of that, Syria is experiencing a civil war, humanitarian crisis and government sanctions, which call into question how it can receive aid from other countries when needed.

As international aid groups develop their plans to help people in Turkey and Syria, many United States and other countries are already looking for ways to help. In the short term, it may be safer to use a familiar name, such as UNICEF — which already has an international infrastructure in place. That said, groups on the ground in Syria and Turkey may be able to channel a donation more effectively than those working remotely. No matter which group you choose to support, you’ll want to make sure your charitable donation has an impact.

Here are the best ways to verify a charity before donating.

Make sure the charity’s mission aligns with yours

If you want to see what a nonprofit’s goals are, check out its mission. A mission statement tells you the purpose of the organization for existing and plans to work towards a bigger goal.

“If it’s unclear how an organization carries out its mission, it can be alarming,” says Kevin Scally, relationship manager at Charity Navigator. “Is it proven to have an impact? This should be very apparent on the organization’s website or in its marketing materials.”

Evaluating a charity means ensuring that its mission is in line with your values. Most charities have a mission statement on their websites or printed on brochures. If you found an interesting charity through social media, these are usually found in the About section or in the profile summary.

Seek financial efficiency

Public charities are registered with the U.S. government as 501(c)3 nonprofits, which means the majority of donations and revenue are diverted to the mission and administration of the organization , not to employees or individuals. It also means that donations to the organization are tax deductible and that annual reports are published publicly.

Operating within a budget is important for any organization, including charities. The first step in auditing a charity is to review fundraising expenses and administrative costs. More money goes to administrative costs, less money goes to programs and services. Look for charities that have a small percentage of revenue spent on administrative costs.

“We recommend that at least 70% be allocated to programs,” Scally says. “Anything less and your donation is not properly managed.”

You can check an organization’s annual report to find out where its money is going. Many post this publicly on their websites or you can use GuideStar to find the details.

Search results

A reputable charity will be able to cite examples of work it has done, goals it has achieved, and changes it has implemented.

Word of mouth can also be an indicator. GreatNonprofits uses a version of customer reviews to show what people are saying about charities. This site features 1.7 million charities and over 36,000 testimonials from people who have donated to and been helped by charities.

“Because philanthropy is an extremely personal process, many donors find organizations through personal experiences or recommendations from family and friends,” Scally says. “The important thing is to do your research and find an effective organization that matches your passions.”

Evaluate Transparency

Look for groups that report back to you on their progress. Transparency is important. If a charity doesn’t want to share what it’s doing, that’s a big red flag.

Charity Navigator is a good resource for assessing the transparency of a nonprofit organization. The site has information on whether a charity submits financial audits by an independent accountant, has a conflict of interest policy, documents minutes of board meetings, and how much of its money is spent programming versus other expenses. For example, Feed America allocates 96% of its program expenditure to food procurement.

Check direction

While volunteers and staff professionals can make a charity shine, the best run organizations have great people at the top. Do some research on the leaders of a charity – how long they have been involved in the cause, previous nonprofit work, other positions they have held in the current organization, and the total number of ‘years of experience. If the charity has no personnel information or leadership information is scarce, this should give you pause.

Compensation is also important. Look at what executive leadership earns – not just in salary, but also in benefits, pensions, bonuses and more. The IRS requires charities to report details of the CEO and the five highest paid employees. You can also find it on Charity Navigator.

Watch out for red flags



As always, be careful when disclosing your financial information, whether on the Internet, over the phone or in person. Pay close attention to how an alleged charity handles donations. The safest way to donate is to use a credit card on a secure website. Never give out personal and financial details over the phone. If a charity requests money via wire transfer, prepaid debit card, or gift card, that’s a huge red flag.

More resources for verifying a charity