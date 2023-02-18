IMI will inaugurate President Joko Widodo as the father of the Indonesian automobile





TIMESINDONESIA, JAKARTA – RI MPR Chairman and General Chairman of Indonesian Motor Association (IMI), Bambang Soesatyo, said there was something special at the IMI Awards 2021-2022. IMI and Indonesian automobile professionals will present an award to Indonesian President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) as the father of Indonesian automobile. The award was given at the 2023 Indonesian Automobile Association (IMI) National Working Meeting (Rakernas) which was attended by 34 IMI presidents from all over Indonesia. Advertisement “This award was given to President Jokowi as a token of appreciation for his full attention and support for the advancement of the Indonesian automotive world through various policies and supporting facilities provided by the government. This includes encouraging the global motoring events to enter Indonesia. Among them are Mandalika MotoGP, Formula E and other global racing events,” Bamsoet said after chairing the IMI 2023 (Rakornas) national working meeting in Jakarta on Saturday morning. (2/18/23). Indonesian President Jokowi talks to MotoGP rider Marc Marquez at Merdeka Palace. (Photo: Rotary Cabinet Office document) The Rakornas brought together IMI Central Plenary Committee members and 34 IMI provinces and districts/cities from all over Indonesia. The President of the 20th DPR RI and the former President of Commission III of the DPR RI in the field of law, human rights and security explained that the IMI awards are given to outstanding motor sport athletes, both both nationally and internationally. Besides being dedicated to personalities who care about the development of the Indonesian automotive world, the award titles include Lifetime Achievement Award, International Achievement Award (FIA, CIK, FIM) and Best Provincial IMI. “The nominees for the International Achievement Award include runners Sean Gelael, Rifat Sungkar, Wahyu Aji Trilaksana, AM Fadly, Hervian Soejono and Musa Rajekshah, Andi Farid, Ricardo Gelael, Veda Ega Pratama, Qarrar Firhand and Mario Aji,” Bamsoet said. . Party Vice Chairman Golkar and Head of Law Enforcement, Defense and Security Relations at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry explained that the number of IMI awards given to outstanding motor athletes, as well only to personalities who care and pay special attention to the automotive world in Indonesia or the world is 259 Awards. It is hoped that the IMI Awards will inspire motorsports athletes to perform better on the national and international stage. As known, the award to President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian automobile was given for his services in reviving the national automobile world through various automobile world championships which then shifted the national economy amid gloom due to Covid-19. Promoting global tourism, the rise of MSME sector, restaurants, hotels and people accommodation (homestay) through his spectacular idea to build Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, NTB. Billions of eyes of the world from over 158 countries then focused on Indonesia watching the performance of various global races, from World Superbike (WSBK), MotoGP, MiniGP, MXGP, Formula-E, International Rally, F1 Powerboat World Series 2023 in Toba and next year is fighting for its presence Leman’s Asia Series and Formula-1 in Indonesia. “This IMI Awards event can be a strategic impetus to encourage the active role of all stakeholders in the Indonesian automotive world. Especially to optimize the achievements of Indonesian motorsport at national and international levels,” concluded Bamsoet. **) Follow the latest news TIMES Indonesia Of Google News Click on these links

and don't forget to follow.

