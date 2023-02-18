George Soros and his many controversies explained

Billionaire investor George Soros has angered the Indian government with his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Controversy erupted after Soros referenced short seller Hinderberg Research’s report on the Adani Group and Gautam Adanis claimed ties to Modi.

On Thursday, February 16, the investor said in a speech ahead of the 2023 Munich security conference that Modi was silent on the subject, but would have to answer questions from foreign investors and parliament.

This will significantly weaken Modis’ hold on the Indian federal government and open the door to much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I am waiting for a democratic revival in India, he said, in accordance with Hindustan times.

Slamming Soros for his comments today, Union Minister Smriti Irani urged Indians to respond in a united manner to foreign powers that attempt to interfere in India’s democratic processes.

Calling Soros’ statement a statement aimed at destroying India’s democratic processes, Irani said: Those whom Soros finds flexible should know that India has already defeated imperialist designs and will do so again as a karyakarta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), these designs to weaken Indian democracy will come up against the power of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Those whom Mr. Soros finds flexible should know that India has defeated imperialist design before and will do so again. Democracy has prevailed in India and will continue to do so. Plans to weaken India’s democracy will meet India’s might under PM Modi: Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/KxZfugNRfN ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Who is George Soros and how does he stay involved in controversies? Let’s take a closer look.

Investor, philanthropist and more

George Soros, 92, is a multi-billionaire Jewish investor, hedge fund manager and philanthropist.

The Hungarian-American is among the richest people in the world, with Forbes placing his net worth at $6.7 billion.

Born as Gyrgy Schwartz in Budapest, Hungary in 1930 to middle-class Jewish parents, the Soros family changed their surname in 1936 to avoid anti-Semitic discrimination, according to The Guardian.

When the Nazis invaded Hungary during World War II, Soros and his family were forced to flee by disguising themselves as Christians and assuming false identities.

He survived the war and after the expansion of communism in Hungary, Soros immigrated to the UK in 1947. He studied at the London School of Economics and later became an investment banker.

In 1956, Soros moved to New York, where he held numerous positions on Wall Street.

He founded the Quantum Fund in the late 1960s, which turned out to be one of the most successful hedge funds of all time, according to The Guardian.

Soros allegedly made $44 billion from financial speculation, reports BBC.

To continue his philanthropic efforts, he founded Open Society Foundations and spent his fortune to fund education, health, human rights and democracy projects around the world, noted BBC.

According to his website, Soros has donated more than $32 billion of his personal fortune to fund Open Society foundations.

The man who blew up the Bank of England

In the UK, Soros is known as “the man who blew up the Bank of England” in 1992.

Like other currency speculators, he borrowed pounds and then sold them, driving the price of sterling down in the foreign exchange markets, which eventually led to the UK exiting the interest rate mechanism. european exchange, reported BBC.

His quantum fund earned $1 billion in the whole process.

Soros helped the Nazis

According The Washington Postthis is the ugliest conspiracy theory about the billionaire.

Unsubstantiated claims that Soros abandoned his fellow Jews and aided the Nazis have been spreading for a long time.

Fanning the narrative, controversial actor Rosanne Barr tweeted in 2018, By the way, George Soros is a Nazi who handed over his fellow Jews to be murdered in German concentration camps and stole their wealth.

However, Soros maintained that he never confiscated property from Jews or did the Nazi bidding, in accordance with The Washington Post.

Does Soros pay people to protest?

In 2018, Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed Soros supported activist Osman Kavala, whom Turkey’s president blamed for the 2013 protests at Gezi Park, reports The Washington Post.

He has so much money and he spends it this way, the president said then.

In 2020, then-US President Donald Trump claimed that Soros and others were funding antifa or antifascist protesters, according to The Washington Post.

Clashes with politicians

Soros donated millions of dollars to the US Democratic Party and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.

However, his support for liberal and democratic causes has made Soros the bogeyman of the right, says BBC.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, Soros criticized the government’s militaristic response, fearing that then-President George W Bush would lead America into a permanent state of war, reports The Guardian.

Soros has also had a run-in with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn since 2010.

The investor accused Orbn of trying to restore the kind of bogus democracy that prevailed [in Hungary] in the period between the First and Second World Wars.

Orbn also persistently attacked Soros.

In a 2017 interview, the Hungarian Prime Minister claimed: George Soros bought people and organizations, and Brussels is under his influence.

They want to tear down the fence, allow millions of immigrants into Europe, then distribute them using a mandatory mechanism and they want to punish those who don’t comply, Orbn said then, according to Foreign police.

Soros is also a target from the right wing in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair dismissing the claim that Orbn’s anti-Soros campaign is anti-Semitic.

We see Soros as a dangerous man who does unjust and indecent things, Eli Hazan, the Netanyahu Likud party’s international relations director, said in December 2017, reported Review of the moment.

After Trump won the US presidential election in 2016, Soros wrote in an op-ed that Americans voted for the Republican leader, whom he called a crook and would-be dictator, because elected leaders didn’t did not meet the legitimate expectations and aspirations of voters. [and] this failure has led voters to become disenchanted with mainstream versions of democracy and capitalism, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Soros has made remarks on Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking about the frightening rise of nationalism in India, Soros said in 2020: The biggest and scariest setback happened in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi creates a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures in Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship.

With contributions from agencies

Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.