Who is George Soros? Billionaire investor whose remarks on PM Modi caused a political storm

US billionaire George Soros’ scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani feud has created a political outcry in India. In a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, Soros alleged that unrest over Gautam Adani’s business empire could weaken Prime Minister Modi’s grip on the government.

But who is George Soros? Here’s everything you need to know about the billionaire investor.

Who is George Soros?

George Soros, 92, is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor, philanthropist, short seller and political activist. With a net worth of $8.5 billion, Soros is the founder of Open Society Foundations, which provides grants to groups that promote democracy, transparency and free speech.

Soros was born into a very wealthy and affluent Jewish family in Hungary in 1930. He is one of many well-known international investors.

According to a PTI report, the family changed their title from “Schwartz” to “Soros” as a cover to keep their Jewish identity a secret during anti-Semitism in the country. Soros’ family are survivors of the horrific Holocaust in Hungary during the Nazi occupation. The family then moved to London in 1947.

He established a very successful investment management company Soros Fund Management in 1970. Since then, the company has generated massive multi-billion dollar profits across the globe.

Soros has donated billions of dollars to multiple platforms for different social causes over the years. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the American billionaire has been very active in political causes and projects throughout his life and is known to be a vocal critic of authoritarian regimes around the world.

Soros is a strong supporter of democracy and has extended his support to several pro-democracy movements in several countries like Hungary, Serbia and Myanmar.

Not only that, he has also been a big supporter of programs aimed at mitigating the crises of climate change. Soros also promoted the use of renewable energy across the world.

Among several professional hats he wears, Soros is also a prolific writer and has authored numerous books on a range of issues such as politics, business and finance, social issues, and philosophy.

On top of all that, he is a great admirer and supporter of economic equality, social justice and democracy.

George Soros: where did he study?

Soros went to the UK in 1947 and earned a degree in philosophy from the London School Of Economics. Later, he became an investment banker.

Soros studied philosophy under Karl Popper at the LSE only to abandon his plans to become a philosopher. Investment banking became his vocation and he joined the London investment bank Singer & Friedlander.

After moving to New York in 1956, Soros began working as an analyst at European Securities.

In 1969, Soros opened his first hedge fund named Double Eagle.

Interestingly, Soros is also known as “the man who blew up the Bank of England”. He began to be referred to by this name after he was found involved in a $10 billion short sale of books. It made more than $1 billion in profits during the UK’s Black Wednesday currency crisis in 1992.

Is this the first time Soros has criticized Modi?

George Soros also spoke out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier. In 2020, Soros criticized the Modi government during an event at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying nationalism was on the rise and the “biggest setback” had been seen in India.

“The biggest and scariest setback has occurred in India, where a democratically elected Narendra Modi creates a Hindu nationalist state, imposes punitive measures in Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatens to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship,” he said. said.

What did he say against Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

At the Munich security conference, George Soros said Modi “should answer questions” from foreign investors and parliament about the allegations the Adani Group is facing.

Adani Group shares have taken a hit since US short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Adani Group denied any wrongdoing and threatened to sue Hindenburg.

He added that the Adani Group feud would “significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on the Federal Government of India”. He also warned: “I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India.”

Reacting to George Soros’ remarks, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani hit out at Soros saying, “The man who broke the Bank of England, a man who is named as a criminal of economic warfare has now spoken his desire to smash Indian democracy.George Soros, who bets against many countries, has now declared his evil intentions in India’s democratic processes.