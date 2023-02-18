Turkish actors raise $6.1 billion for earthquake victims





Leading Turkish players have raised $6 billion for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria in a live telethon held to collect donations. The fundraising campaign was jointly organized by eight national Turkish TV channels and the participation of many Turkish TV celebrities. These celebrities replied calls from donors calling in the live broadcast to donate to the campaign titled “Trkiye One Heart” (“Trkiye Tek Yrek”). Channels ATV, FOX, Kanal D, Kanal 7, Show TV, Star TV, TRT 1 and TV8 aired a joint live broadcast on Wednesday. The campaign managed to raise 115 TL 6.1 billion (115.1 billion Turkish liras). More than nine million donation text messages were sent at the same time. Eight Turkish TV channels are airing a joint program for an aid campaign to help millions of people affected by #TurkiyeQuakes and rebuild devastated cities pic.twitter.com/5pQKmgkt8Z — TRT World (@trtworld) February 15, 2023 Read more: Pakistani celebrities react to rising petrol prices Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also took part in the telethon and said that every penny collected during the campaign will be used for the rehabilitation of survivors and victims of the earthquake. “Our goal is to provide shelters where our people can live in safety and peace in place of every building demolished within a year. I hope we will overcome this ordeal together,” he said. Not only television artists, but also Turkish personalities from sports, business and other artistic fields also participated in the fundraising campaign. Famous faces who participated in the campaign were Burak zivit, Hande Erel, Engin Akyrek, Afra Saraolu, Burak Deniz, Alp Navruz, Asl Enver, Merve Dizdar, Bar Falay, Selahattin Paal, Zge zpirinci, Uur Gne, Murat Yldrm, Mehmet zgr, Birkan Sokullu, Eda Ece, Melisa Asl Pamuk, Ismail Hacolu, Kadir Doulu and his wife Neslihan Atagl Doulu, Seda Sayan, Hasan Can Kaya, Aras Bulut Iynemli, Ezgi Mola and Halit Ergen. Turkish celebrities have urged people to donate wholeheartedly to the Turkish Disaster Management Agency and the Turkish Red Crescent for the aid campaign. More than 44,000 people were killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

