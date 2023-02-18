Turkish presidential election betting odds: Erdogan’s victory predicted

February 17, 2023 , 4:05 PM



Betting sites still believe Recep Tayyip Erdogan will win Turkey’s upcoming elections despite mounting pressure on the president amid criticism over his handling of recent earthquake relief efforts that shocked the international community.

Turkey and Syria felt the force of two earthquakes in quick succession on February 10 and the total death toll exceeded 41,000.

Rescue workers are still climbing through destroyed buildings in the hope of finding survivors, while much of the public discord now turns to anger over the lack of preparation for such an event.

President Erdogan, who for years led the polls for the presidential election, has come under heavy fire.

THE FinancialTimes report that he was blamed for his 2018 policy which granted amnesty to developers of substandard buildings across the country.

His government has also been criticized for slow relief efforts to rescue survivors in the border region where the earthquakes struck.

Still, the political betting markets don’t seem to be expecting anything other than a victory for Erdogan in the 2023 Turkish presidential election in June.

Turkish election odds

Indeed, according to bookmaker William Hill, Erdogan remains the favorite ahead of any other candidate to retain power.

Its price has increased from 1/6 to 2/9, but that indicates a small change, and he still has an 81.8% chance of winning the election.

The bookmakers haven’t even compiled a list of other viable presidential candidates, with a price tag set at 3/1 over any other candidate winning the election.

His most likely opponent remains to be determined. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has three personalities vying for the party nomination to take on Erdogan, and currently Ekrem Imamoglu, Mansur Yavas and Kemal Kilicdaroglu are vying for the position.

It looks like one of the bottom two will get it and could then gain the support of National Alliance voters to potentially rival Erdogan.

Polls put Erdogan ahead of any CHP leader by about three points. But had not yet received meaningful data on how governments’ response to earthquakes will affect voter intent.

