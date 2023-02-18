Politics
Turkish presidential election betting odds: Erdogan’s victory predicted
© PA
Betting sites still believe Recep Tayyip Erdogan will win Turkey’s upcoming elections despite mounting pressure on the president amid criticism over his handling of recent earthquake relief efforts that shocked the international community.
Turkey and Syria felt the force of two earthquakes in quick succession on February 10 and the total death toll exceeded 41,000.
Rescue workers are still climbing through destroyed buildings in the hope of finding survivors, while much of the public discord now turns to anger over the lack of preparation for such an event.
President Erdogan, who for years led the polls for the presidential election, has come under heavy fire.
THE FinancialTimes report that he was blamed for his 2018 policy which granted amnesty to developers of substandard buildings across the country.
His government has also been criticized for slow relief efforts to rescue survivors in the border region where the earthquakes struck.
Still, the political betting markets don’t seem to be expecting anything other than a victory for Erdogan in the 2023 Turkish presidential election in June.
Created in 2008
18+. Play it safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x 10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers registering via mobile device or tablet only. Minimum bet of 10 on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more on sports betting (excluding virtual markets). Other conditions apply. #advertisement
Turkish election odds
Indeed, according to bookmaker William Hill, Erdogan remains the favorite ahead of any other candidate to retain power.
Its price has increased from 1/6 to 2/9, but that indicates a small change, and he still has an 81.8% chance of winning the election.
The bookmakers haven’t even compiled a list of other viable presidential candidates, with a price tag set at 3/1 over any other candidate winning the election.
His most likely opponent remains to be determined. The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has three personalities vying for the party nomination to take on Erdogan, and currently Ekrem Imamoglu, Mansur Yavas and Kemal Kilicdaroglu are vying for the position.
It looks like one of the bottom two will get it and could then gain the support of National Alliance voters to potentially rival Erdogan.
Polls put Erdogan ahead of any CHP leader by about three points. But had not yet received meaningful data on how governments’ response to earthquakes will affect voter intent.
Created in 1997
Offer for new customers aged 18 and over Minimum deposit 10 A qualifying bet is a real money stake of at least 10 Min odds 1/2 (1.50) Free bets are credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet and expire after 7 days Free bet stakes are not included in returns Casino bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days.
Created in 2001
Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying deposit value bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and T&Cs apply.
Created in 2007
New customers. Max 10. 200% Odds Boost Token. Keep it fun – set your deposit limit. The T&Cs apply. 18+. BeGambleAware.org
How the Turkish presidential election works
The Turkish presidential election takes place parallel to the legislative elections. The country’s more than 60 million voters will head to the polls to pass judgment on President Erdogan, who has ruled the country since 2014.
The system follows the procedure of the French presidential election, according to which there is a first round of voting which will then proceed until a second round if no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes.
THE last Turkish presidential election in 2018, Erdogan won the first round of voting with a 52.6% share of the 50 million votes cast. His closest rival, Muharrem Ince, won only 30.6% of the vote.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu is the current opposition leader and the likeliest candidate to rival Erdogan for the top job this time around.
There is no confirmation yet on the date of the presidential election. The last date Erdogan can call an election is June 18, but he has been rumored to go on a date in mid-May.
This can now be rethought following the events on the Syrian border.
Created in 2016
The T&Cs apply. New reg only. Claim by placing a minimum deposit of 10 via the “My offers” page within 30 days. Skrill/Neteller deposits excluding. 7 days to bet max 10 in play. Max. additional winnings 100. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Problems for Erdogan
Indeed, for the president, the earthquake served as a timely reminder that scrutiny is never too far around the corner.
Voters are unhappy with the government’s response to the tragedy and its lack of organization. Additionally, the 2018 Building Standards Policy alerted residents of other cities to the possibility that a disaster could occur there as well.
Turkey’s environment ministry estimates that half of the country’s buildings, or about 13 million units, do not meet safety standards. Kilicdaroglu said the government had turned houses into graves.
On top of that, Turkey is going through a cost of living crisis and Erdogan is on the right path between showing too much support to Russia or the European Union in the war in Ukraine.
What the president didn’t need, three months before the biggest electoral test of his presidency, was a national natural disaster.
But his detractors will argue his policies have exacerbated the problems The turkey population now has to recover from the earthquakes and it could cost Erdogan his job.
Stay informed with free bets, insider tips and more!
Live bets. Sports promotions. Sent weekly.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gambling.com/news/turkish-presidential-election-betting-odds-3964900
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sosa, Prez, Rodrguez and Pea lead the table tennis qualifying round
- Xi Jinping’s speech has big repercussions in the African community
- Fraudster faces two years in prison for impersonating actor Bolanle Ninalowo
- A new 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Turkey – Wall Street Journal
- As Blinken visits, earthquake eases US-Turkish tensions
- Gun improvement charge dropped in Baldwin shooting case
- An update on the future of Broad Street Hockey
- Is the stock market open today, Presidents Day 2023?
- 10 K-Dramas That Deserve A Hollywood Adaptation
- “Challenge Group delivers fashion in style”
- Arts, culture and entertainment for the week of February 20
- Georgia, Texas A&M largest spending in the country in 2023