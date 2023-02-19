Rishi Sunak warned by Boris Johnson that dropping the NI protocol bill would be a ‘big mistake’





Rishi Sunak has been warned by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it would be “a big mistake” to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in favor of a new Brexit deal.



Making his first Brexit intervention since stepping down from office last year, Boris Johnson urged Mr Sunak not to tear up the legislation, seen by Brexiteers as the main bargaining chip with the Union European. On Saturday, a source close to Mr Johnson told The Telegraph: His general view is that it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. The bill would allow the government to override large parts of the NI Protocol and end the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). It is understood the Prime Minister is confident he will no longer need the bill if he manages to secure a revised Brexit deal. Learn more: Rishi Sunak says UK 'ready to support all allies' to supply Ukraine with fighter jets 'now' Learn more: Cabin crew conduct an in-flight search after the scorpion escaped during a transatlantic flight Although a deal is expected to be announced this week, Rishi Sunak tempered expectations on Saturday, warning that a deal is "by no means done" but that there is "agreement on what needs to be done". Speaking in a question-and-answer session after his speech at the Munich Security Conference, the prime minister said Britain wanted to have a positive relationship with the European Union. But while he hinted at some progress, he stressed there were "real issues that need to be addressed".



The deal is controversial among hardline Brexiteers opposed to ceding all control to Europe, as the ECJ would be the final arbiter of disputes that emerge from NI over EU law. Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a rare joint statement on Saturday in which they said very good progress had been made in resolving the protocol issue. The DUP, which strongly opposes the bill, called on Mr Sunak not to “give in” to Brussels and to respect protocol. Rishi Sunak warned on Saturday that a deal between Britain and the EU is “by no means done”, but that there is “agreement on what needs to be done”.



A Cabinet source told the outlet that Rishi Sunak was ready to extend an olive branch to the DUP in a belated attempt to win party support. But a DUP source told the paper she did not expect the bloc to budge on removing the role of the ECJ, adding: There is now every indication that Sunak is indeed caving in to the EU on the crucial issue, abandoning the protocol bill. A senior government source said the bill would not be necessary if they were able to satisfactorily resolve the protocol issues, adding, “But we haven’t resolved them yet.

