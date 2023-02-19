Maryam says “traces of Faiz” in the institution which still supports Imran Khan





Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, speaks in an interview with Geo News program “Jirga” on February 18, 2023, in this image taken from a video. YouTube/geography news

Pulling a new broadside at Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Imran Khan, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, said on Saturday that former spy chief Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hamids “traces in the state institution still support” the ousted prime minister.

Commenting on Khan’s resistance to facing the courts for the numerous cases brought against him, Maryam during an interview on Geo News’ program “Jirga” said it was the first time she had witnessed a politician was not respecting court orders despite repeated reminders.

He (Khan) is always facilitated by the traces of the previous establishment, since their interests are connected.

Maryam added that the judiciary has judges who are honest and full of integrity, but there are still “some traces of [Lt Gen (retd)] Faiz through which they operated.”

Not the institution, but some people support Imran, she said, saying the cricketer-turned-politician is still embroiled in deals and therefore not appearing in court.

Continuing to mock Khan, the senior vice president of PML-N said that while he can travel to Rawalpindi for his celebrations with his injured leg, he cannot appear in court.

The politician added that if any fingers are raised on the judiciary, he will have to lead his accountability.

Speaking about how Khan was helped to form a government in the past, Maryam said: People from our party and people from others were separated to create his party. Those who did not support him were selectively disqualified.

She claimed the government of ousted prime ministers, toppled following a vote of no confidence in April last year, had been guided for four years.

The money was brought to them from abroad when they needed it, said the descendant of PML-N.

Nawaz Sharif back

In response to a question regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, she said that this question does not apply to them, adding that the concern should be why he has to leave the country again and again.

Maryam said: This is Nawaz Sharif’s homeland and he will come back to the country.

You will find no instance in Pakistan’s 75-year history of a leader of the country’s largest political party being victimized in the name of accountability.

“False complaints were filed against him and he didn’t just appear in court [judiciary] but also accepted victimization with dignity in the broader interest of the country,” she added.

The former prime minister returned to the country despite fears of imprisonment, Maryam recalled, adding that the PML-N supremo bravely faced political victimization.

Nawaz is called upon whenever the country is heading for disaster. He comes back and makes the country self-sufficient, but then an adventurer comes to drive him away, she says.

The PML-N stalwart said the country’s wealth was wasted collecting evidence against Nawaz, but nothing could be found against him.

In response to another question, Maryam said that PML-N and PTI cannot be compared at all. Slamming Khan, she said: You offered an extension to [former army chief] Gen (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

She argued that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not come to power because of the incompetence of General (retired) Bajwa but of Khan.

PML-N prepares for elections

Referring to Khans Zaman Park residence as a “bunker”, Maryam censured him for hiding inside and avoiding court.

The PML-N leader said the fate of her party’s political opponents was written on the wall.

When asked if the party was fleeing the polls, Maryam said: Who said [we are] run away from the elections? I am in front of the public and I am preparing for the elections.

She added that all the places she visited recently are part of the electoral exercise. We are preparing for the elections. Everybody wants a PML-N ticket.

The chief organizer of the party said that there is a list of people coming to PML-N from the four provinces.

Punjab still has the highest demand for PML-N tickets, Maryam claimed.

Never inherited the government in such bad shape

Shedding light on the current economic crisis triggered by political unrest, Maryam said his party had never inherited the government in such a bad state.

No party likes to put its political career on the line, she said, adding that the devastation wrought over the past four years was not going to be undone in four months.

Mocking Khan for his narrative regarding relations with friendly countries, the PML-N leader said the language used by the PTI leader had put the country’s ties with all such states at stake.

He violated the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when he realized that his government had been overthrown. It’s a criminal mentality, she added.

While commenting on the miseries of inflation-weary people, Maryam said the government’s hands were tied and it could not bring relief to them despite its will.

[Finance Minister] Ishaq Dar does not want to increase the prices of essential goods because he sees the miseries of the people but he had to do so due to the constraint of the IMF.

Equation with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Addressing rumors of a rift between her and former PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam said she had a detailed conversation with the former prime minister for two and a half hours regarding his resignation.

Maryam said Abbasi’s departure from the party would be an “insult to me, not to him”; however, Khaqan said, “You are my sister”, and that he wanted to give me some space.

She went on to say that the former PML-N leader had given her his “valuable advice”.

I won’t let Abbasi go, and he’s not going anywhere, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1041977-maryam-says-traces-of-faiz-in-institution-supporting-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos