Trump seeks to ban sexual assault evidence at trial





Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a judge to bar jurors in his upcoming civil trial from hearing testimony that he sexually assaulted two other women in addition to E. Jean Carroll, the writer suing him for defamation after he alleged in 2019 that he raped her in the 1990s.

His lawyers also want Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan to bar evidence of Trump’s infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, where he bragged about kissing and groping women without their consent, new sources reveal. legal documents.

This tape, recorded in 2005, was released shortly before the 2016 election. At the time, it was considered potentially fatal to Trump’s first run for the White House.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful women. I just start kissing them, it’s like a magnet. Just kissing. I’m not even waiting,” Trump said on that tape. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. “Grab ’em by the p—-.”

Trump’s attorneys have also asked Kaplan to block attorneys for Carroll, 79, from showing jurors evidence of Trump’s speeches and statements when he campaigned for president.

Carroll’s lawyers, meanwhile, are asking Kaplan in their own papers to admit the testimony of the other two women, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff. They say Trump started groping them without permission in separate incidents.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied raping Carroll or sexually assaulting anyone else.

Leeds said Trump, now 76, sexually assaulted her on a plane around 1979 after a flight attendant invited her to sit next to him in first class.

Stoynoff said Trump sexually assaulted her at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 “while she was writing a story for People Magazine about Trump’s upcoming one-year wedding anniversary. to Melania Trump, Carroll’s court filing indicated.

“Their testimony is admissible because sexual assault is a ‘factual premise’ of Carroll’s claim, and because their testimony highlights Trump’s modus operandi of forcing himself on non-consenting women,” wrote Carroll’s lawyers.

“Stoynoff’s and Leeds’ accusations against Trump, and his responses denying those accusations, are relevant evidence that he committed other sexual assaults,” the filing said.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, in turn said testimony should be prohibited under federal rules of evidence.

Habba wrote that even if it were otherwise allowed under an exception to those rules, it still should not be given to jurors because “the probative value of the testimony … does not outweigh the significant prejudice which would result for [Trump] allowing their inclusion.”

Kaplan has yet to rule on the duel claims, which could affect the outcome of the trial, which is due to begin in April.

Carroll is suing Trump for allegedly defaming her. He claimed she lied and was motivated by money, when she wrote in a 2019 New York magazine article and a book that Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 after a chance encounter.

At the time of the alleged incident, Trump was married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

Carroll, in making her claims, joined at least two dozen women who have alleged sexual misconduct by Trump spanning five decades. Among them was his first wife Ivana Trump, who during their divorce in the late 1980s said he raped her. Ivana later retracted that allegation.

In his deposition for the case in October, Leeds testified to Trump’s actions on a plane.

“He was with his hands grabbing me, trying to kiss me, grabbing my breasts, pulling me towards him, pulling himself against me,” Leeds testified.

“Part of my brain was wondering why the people…in the seat behind me didn’t notice the seat moving and why didn’t the guy who was sitting across the aisle say something or where the hell was the stewardess,” she said.

“It was when he started putting his hand up my skirt that I realized no one was going to save me but me, and I was in the aisle, I managed to get out of the chair, I grabbed my purse and went back to my seat in the back,” Leeds testified.

A lawyer asked him: “And did Donald Trump say anything while this was happening?”

Leeds replied: “Not a word.”

“There was never a sound that I can remember,” she said.

According to a filing by Carroll’s attorneys, “A few years later, when Trump saw [Leeds] at a charity event, he said, “You’re the c— of the plane.”

“And after Leeds put forward their allegations [in public decades later]Trump denied them and implied that she too ‘wasn’t his type,’ the filing noted.

Trump also called Carroll “not my type.”

During his own recent deposition by Carroll’s lawyers, Trump repeated his assertion that Carroll was not his type.

“It’s not a woman who attracts me,” he testified.

But at another point in his deposition, when shown a photo from 1987 in which he and his then-wife Ivana Trump were chatting with Carroll and her then-husband, Trump identified Carroll as Maples, whom he married after divorcing Ivana.

Stoynoff, in her own deposition in October, recounted her allegations that Trump assaulted her. She testified that when she went to Mar-a-Lago to interview Trump, “I first walked into the room and I look around wondering what he wants to show me. Nice piece , what does he want to show me.”

“Then I hear the door close behind me and I turn around and he’s right there…and he grabs my shoulders and pushes me against this wall and starts kissing me,” Stoynoff said.

When asked by a lawyer if Trump said anything when he started kissing her, Stoynoff replied, “No.”

Stoynoff testified that she was “completely shocked” by Trump’s advances, “because it was so quick and I was taken…by surprise.”

The lawyer then asked, “And when you first pushed him away, do you remember Donald Trump’s reaction?”

Stoynoff said, “Yes. He just came back to me.”

