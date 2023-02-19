Jokowi admits that not all regions have lowered rice prices





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said rice prices had started to fall thanks to Bulog’s market operations. Although he admitted that not all regions saw lower prices. This was conveyed by Jokowi after checking food prices at Wonokromo Market in Surabaya on Saturday (18/2/2023). “But now for 5 days because of the Bulog rice operation, it has started to go down. Although not all areas, but here it is,” Jokowi said at Wonokromo market in Surabaya, as quoted by the presidential secretariat. from YouTube, Saturday (2/18/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT On this occasion, he warned to maintain the stability of rice prices. Because rice is quite influential on the movement of inflation. “So don’t get rice-rich last month, which leads to very high inflation all over the country, not just in East Java,” he explained. Jokowi also reviewed the availability and prices of other commodities at Wonokromo Market. One of them is Minyakita, a subsidized cooking oil. Jokowi said oil stocks at Wonokromo market are indeed available. Although the amount of oil is not abundant. “The second thing is very important, which oilita often fluctuates. I see the sticks are there, although they are not abundant, but the stock is there, and the price is still at IDR 14,000,” Jokowi said. , quoted by YouTube Presidential. Secretariat, Saturday (18/2/2023). The other products monitored are shallots and chicken eggs. According to Jokowi, the price of shallots and chicken eggs at Wonokromo market has also fallen. “Shallots have also gone down. The price of eggs has also gone down, although it is only Rs. 1,000. We want price stability like this,” he said. (hns/hns)

