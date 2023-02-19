Maryam Nawaz mocks Imran Khan for hiding in a bunker





Maryam Nawaz, First Vice President and Chief Organizer of PML-N, speaks during a press conference on February 2, 2023. Online

Amid rising political temperatures in the country following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs (PTI) prison Bharo Tehreek (court arrest campaign), the senior vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday censured ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan for “hiding in a bunker” and using women as shields.

In an informal chat with reporters in Lahore, the PML-N leader said Khan hid in a burrow and avoided appearing in court.

Khan, whose government was overthrown after a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year, announced the launch of his party’s Jail Bharo movement from February 17, from Lahore.

The PTI chairman’s move comes as he accuses the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government of resorting to political victimization of his party’s leaders.

“We will fill the prisons, they [authorities] will no longer have a place to hide,” Khan said in his address to the nation via video link a day earlier.

Imran Khan [came into power] through support institutions and is now trying to use justice. His deeds are about to come to light, Maryam said while blaming PTI for not leaving the ‘bunker’.

The senior leader of the PML-N added that the leader of the PTI had drawn up a 12-year plan to govern the country; however, his plans were thwarted by his party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan wanted to make the next appointment but couldn’t,” she said in an apparent reference to the army chief’s appointment. “Nawaz Sharif didn’t panic and his [Khans] the plan failed, she claimed.

Without naming anyone, the party’s chief organizer spoke of some people, who are about to leave, trying to get Khans’ facilitation. No institution supports Imran Khan. The defeat of the PTI is written on the wall.

Maryam, while insisting that the head of the PTI be held accountable, said people like him should not avoid accountability.

Responsibility is not for revenge. We have to draw a line, she said while emphasizing the need to design a future action plan.

In her attempt to convince the judiciary, the senior vice-president of the PML-N declared that accountability does not weaken but strengthens institutions.

Speaking about the possibility of elections, the PML-N leader said that while she was preparing for the elections, she did not care when they were held.

We are ready whenever elections are held. I’m going to the public, Maryam said while saying her party is working hard and will win the polls.

Commenting on rising levels of inflation, Maryam agreed that people would not respond well to it; however, she mentioned that her government was rebuilding the economy that the PTI-led administration in Islamabad had ruined.

The country is developing. The focus should be on progress, she said while stressing the performance ideology of the PML-N and how Pakistan will have to get back to it.

