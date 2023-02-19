What have we learned from the findings of the Georgia Grand Juries?





A majority of the Grand Jury believe perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before them, a Fulton County, Georgia panel said in sections of its final report released Thursday. Who could they be talking about? Between last June, when the special grand jury began hearing evidence related to possible criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, and the completion of its work in December, it had, on its own initiative, heard evidence from or implicating seventy-five witnesses, the vast majority of whom were given in person under oath. Not all came of their own free will. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina fought his subpoena all the way to the Supreme Court, succeeding only in setting limits on what was asked of him; John Eastman, the former law professor who helped Donald Trump map out what a federal judge called a coup in search of legal theory, passed the Fifth Amendment when he was arrived in Georgia. After Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and Trump’s lawyer, appeared, he said, I was very happy to have fulfilled my obligation. The part about his happiness might have been a lie, but it wasn’t under oath.

So which witness(es) does the jury believe committed perjury? This guessing game will continue for some time. Only a few pages of the report have been released, with the rest now in the hands of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. But perjury isn’t the only potential state charge that should concern Trump and his associates; others include the criminal solicitation of voter fraud. The allegations are very serious. If charged and convicted, people could face jail time, Willis told The Washington Post in September. Willis opened an investigation weeks after a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which President Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find him 11,780 votes, one more than Joe’s margin of victory. Bidens in the state. Failure to do so, he told Raffensperger, would be a big risk for you. Raffensperger, a Republican, did not comply; he was one of the first grand jury witnesses and testified for nearly five hours last June.

When Judge Robert CI McBurney on Monday ordered the release of sections of the report, its introductory and concluding paragraphs and reference to perjury concerns, he said the portion still sealed includes a list of those who should ( or should not) be charged. It will be up to Willis to decide whether or not to accept such recommendations and press charges, and McBurney suggested that releasing the full report before she made that appeal could have due process implications for the defendants. potentials. Similarly, the introduction to the report explains that it includes recommendations on relevant indictments and laws, juror votes on each point in a yes/no/abstention format, footnotes explaining some votes and a comprehensive schedule of applicable Georgian laws. It’s possible that all votes on the indictment ended in noes or noes, but that doesn’t sound like it.

Trump himself, as far as we know, has not appeared before the grand jurors, although that just means he hasn’t had a chance to lie to them in person. (McBurney noted that some of the grand jury’s recommendations were for people who had not appeared before it.) It is indeed ridiculous to say, as a Trump spokesperson nevertheless said on Thursday, that sections of the report that came out have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. The witnesses and evidence the grand jury explored all related to something he had done very wrong: trying to retain power after losing an election. And that story, from almost the time polls closed on November 3, 2020, has been particularly centered on Georgia.

The results in the state were close. Maybe Trump couldn’t believe he had lost what had become a swing state or maybe the closeness made a manipulation of the results seem doable. With the backing of some very vocal Georgia lawmakers, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Trump team demanded all they could think of a recount, an audit, a prosecution. On December 3, 2020, Giuliani appeared in a Georgia State Senate hearing screaming fraud. By early December, however, the only effect of these challenges and reprisals had been to further affirm the result. Some key Republican state officials in Georgia, including Raffensperger, were given the choice of sticking with Trump or sticking to the numbers right in front of them and, to their credit, they stuck to the numbers. Gov. Brian Kemp, who had been a Trump supporter, objected when Trump called him Dec. 5 to try to get help overriding voters by asking state lawmakers to select their own voters. (Kemp was also a grand jury witness, although he initially fought his subpoena.)

Georgia was emerging as a key state in the Trump Teams fake voter program, a plan to submit alternative voter lists and have Vice President Mike Pence use them as a pretext to block certification of the Electoral College vote during the joint session of Congress on January 6. As part of this scheme, in late December, Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official, prepared a draft letter again asking Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature. Trump wanted to appoint Clark’s attorney general William Barr had resigned, after apparently not doing enough to push the story that the election was stolen, but other department officials threatened to resign and the letter didn’t was never sent. A false electoral certificate for Georgia was in fact prepared, as were certificates for six other states (Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin); Trump voters who signed him are known targets of the Williss investigation. (Voters denied any wrongdoing.)

On Jan. 4, two days after Trump called Raffensperger, he traveled to Georgia for a rally in the town of Dalton. There he berated the Supreme Court for not helping him deny Biden victory, warned Pence he expected him to help stop the voter count and told people in the crowd that they all had to act fast or they would lose the country: They’re not taking this White House; were going to fight like hell! Two days later, the Capitol is stormed.

Other investigations into Trump and his companies are of course ongoing, including one by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who last week subpoenaed Pence, who does not appear to have appeared before the Georgia grand jury. (Pence said he would fight Smiths’ subpoena if needed in the Supreme Court.) Each investigation has its distinct approach, but there appears to be general consensus on at least one issue. As the Georgia grand jurors observed, in the portion of the report released Thursday, they heard extensive testimony regarding the voter fraud allegations being pushed by Trump, including from people still claiming he was robbed. . The jurors concluded, by unanimous vote, that there was nothing to it, no widespread fraud that could lead to the cancellation of this election. Biden won Georgia. And Trump couldn’t rob the state.

