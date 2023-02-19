Jokowi says commodity prices in Surabaya’s Wonokromo market are beginning to stabilize





Joko Widodo (Jokowi), President of the Republic of Indonesia, Saturday (2/18/2023) afternoon visited Wonokromo market in Surabaya, East Java to ensure that the prices of a number of commodities do not rise so high that they cause inflation. The commodities in question range from rice to cooking oil. The market inspection also monitored the operation of the cheap rice market run by Bulog in recent days. Jokowi said the price of rice at Wonokromo market was already below the highest retail price (HET). I want to check a very important item called rice. Did Bulog’s operation reach stalls and markets? I saw it, and the price was IDR 44,000 for five kilograms. This means the price is around IDR 9,000 per kilogram, Jokowi said at Wonokromo market on Saturday. Next, the price of cooking oil has also not escaped Jokowi, especially the OilKita brand manufactured by the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) which is priced in line with the HET of IDR 14,000. Previously, MinyaKita brand had a shortage in the market as there were a number of people selling it online. grouping. This puts pressure on traders, which automatically increases the selling price in the market. “Yesterday the food task force went down to several PTs that have a lot of stock, or those stocking were warned not to,” Jokowi said in response to OilKita’s once-scarce stock. Meanwhile, Priyanto, one of the traders at Wonokromo Market, said prices of some commodities have indeed stabilized. Including rice price provided by Jokowi. Meanwhile, other commodities such as shallots have also seen lower prices. Previously it was around IDR 45-40,000 per kilogram, now it is IDR 35,000 per kilogram. OilKita is also priced at IDR 14,000 and eggs are also stable at IDR 26,000 per kilogram, he said. (wld/bil/ipg)

