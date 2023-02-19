Iran hardliners say president’s visit to China is way out of isolation





Hardline Islamic Republic officials and media say President Ebrahim Raisis’ state visit to China this week has thwarted plans to isolate Iran.

The Iranian presidents’ visit to Beijing came at a time when Western powers, with the help of some misled elements, were trying to isolate Iran in the international community. The visit ruined enemy plans and derailed Iran’s isolation plan, Moslem Salehi, a member of the parliament’s economic committee, told the official news agency (IRNA) on Saturday. Moslemi also said that Iran could challenge US unilateralism as an influential country alongside Russia and China and argued that Beijing’s cooperation with Tehran at this stage is proof of the Iran’s political stability. As the Iranian protest movement enters its sixth month, European powers are increasingly sending strong signals that they no longer see diplomacy as a viable avenue in their relations with the Islamic Republic, without fundamental changes in the Tehran policy. In the latest development, the Islamic Republic not only lost an invitation to the Munich Security Conference, but also had to witness the presence of Iranian opposition figures, including exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who was one of the speakers at the conference. In an unattributed comment on Saturdaythe official news agency (IRNA) criticized the exclusion of Iran and its strategic ally Russia from the conference. Pro-government officials say closer relations with China and Russia will balance pressure from American and European powers. To counter these pressures, we need respite to be able to manage the affairs of the country, says former conservative lawmaker Seyed Reza Akrami says Khabar online. < style="display:block;padding-top:56%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.0156%"/> Raisi with his delegation during the talks in Beijing. February 14, 2023 He argued that China’s invitation to the Iranian president was extremely important given that Iran has not accepted the reinstatement of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or joined. to the conventions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) which Raisi and other hardliners have strongly opposed. Iran has been on the FATF blacklist, along with North Korea, since February 2018 for failing to pass legislation introducing transparency measures to combat money laundering, corruption and terrorist financing. Many Iranian analysts, politicians and former government officials claim that not joining the FATF is detrimental to economic relations with the world, including Russia and China, as foreign banks would always be wary of dealings with Iran. . According to the head of the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Alireza Peyman-Pak, during the visit of Raisis China, the two countries signed 19 documents, contracts and agreements in the fields of industry, mining and trading, in addition to 20 other important documents to the tune of $3.5 billion. However, in a series of tweets fridayHamid Aboutalebi, the political aide in the office of former President Hassan Rouhanis argued that Raisis’ visit to Beijing would not achieve such a strategic balance. In the joint statement of the two presidents, Aboutalebi pointed out, there is no mention of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement signed in 2021. There is also no word on Chinese nuclear cooperation with the Iran, the modernization of the heavy water reactor in Arak which in 2016 during Jinping’s visit to Tehran, they agreed to move forward. Banking and financial cooperation was also not mentioned. Aboutalebi said China only agreed to mention the lifting of US sanctions in the joint statement as part of the relaunch of the 2015 nuclear deal. Warning not to place too much hope in China, he wrote, so let us be aware that [Raisis] visit to Beijing will not achieve a strategic balance in Iran’s foreign relations.

