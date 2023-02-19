Imran Khan asks the army to open an investigation against Qamar Bajwa





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said the tapping of phone calls was an attempt to pressure judges and stop the state of right in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan made the statement during a meeting with senior columnists and writers during which he discussed PTI’s political strategy, economic challenges and terrorist incidents. He also explained the PTI’s Bharo Tehreek prison and its targets.

The PTI leader said the ongoing propaganda against the judiciary, especially judges, is shameful. He added that the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) used to target the justice system. Khan said the tapping of phone calls is an attempt to pressure judges and shut down the rule of law.

Khan said the justice system is the nation’s last hope. He added that the government should implement the rule of law without pressuring judges.

The PTI leader has alleged that the Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC) is the main supporter of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the constitutional violations. He added that the current government encourages revenge actions and political dictatorship.

Imran Khan said PTI will end anarchy and economic crisis with the support of nations. He added that he announced the beginning of the Jail Bharo movement for true independence.

He said political stability will bring economic stability to the country, which is impossible without the rule of law.

Khan alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa admitted to playing a role in regime change and violated his oath. He added that Qamar Javed Bajwa also admitted to controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He also alleged that Bajwa also admitted to making audio recordings, which was an illegal step. He asked the military institution to carry out an investigation on the steps of the Bajwas.

Imran Khan praised the President, Dr. Arif Alvi, for not signing the Ordinance on the Finance Bill. He said the finance bill would bring inflation to the country.

He said economic indicators were positive under the PTI government. He said the default risk for Pakistan had reached 100% under the incumbent government.

Regarding his cases, Khan said he was summoned by the courts despite doctors preventing him from walking.

The PTI leader said they had sacrificed the governments of two provinces to end the crisis with new elections, but the leaders were delaying the elections. He added that the elections should be held within 90 days after the assemblies are dissolved in accordance with the Constitution.

He alleged that interim governments are not impartial. He added that bogus complaints are filed against PTI leaders and supporters in addition to their arrests.

Imran Khan said they have adopted a peaceful way of protesting against the government by announcing the Jail Bharo movement. They will go before authorities across the country. He said the PTI would launch the Jail Bharo movement on February 22.

