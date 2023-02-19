Erdogan facing the grid | eKathimerini.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) visits a makeshift camp following a major earthquake in Adiyaman, Turkey, February 10. More than 41,000 people have died and thousands more are injured after two massive tremors hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6. Authorities fear the death toll will continue to rise. [MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/VIA EPA]

The destructive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria have above all a human dimension. The father who refuses to let go of his dead daughter’s hand, the big sister who protects her little brother in the rubble, the rescuer who gives water to a trapped child using the cork of a plastic bottle plastic are shocking and torturous images for a mind. However, as we return to cynical reality, we are called upon to assess the consequences of the earthquakes in the political and diplomatic realm.

Two weeks ago, I was part of the Greek delegation to the Greek-Turkish Forum, a vehicle for dialogue between Greeks, Turks, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, in Ankara. We had the opportunity to meet, among others, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, representatives of Turkish opposition parties and Ali Babacan, Erdogan’s former Foreign and Finance Minister and now President of one of six opposition coalition parties.

Opposition cadres expressed excessive optimism, bordering on euphoria, about the election results. One of Good Party leader Meral Aksener’s closest advisers derisively said that Erdogan had the privilege of choosing the day of his defeat. Of course, when asked about other similar occasions, i.e. when an autocratic ruler loses his grip on power through elections, he had no answer. I asked former Pentagon official Michael Rubin the same question and he awkwardly recalled Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (he first lost a plebiscite) and ex-Yugoslavian Slobodan Milosevic (who was ousted in early elections). In any case, until the earthquakes of February 6, the polls gave the opposition a clear lead in the legislative elections, since the six parties combined voted around 45% to 47%, with the party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans , even if it is in the lead, handicapped by the very poor performance (less than 6%) of the government partner Devlet Bahceli and thus not exceeding 35% to 37%.

Presidential elections are another matter. According to the timetable, the opposition was to announce its candidate, who was probably Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on February 13. This was postponed as the country mourns its dead. The same could happen with the scheduled election day, June 18 being one of the most popular dates, although Erdogan could try with great difficulty given that his opponents are already suspected of postponing it to a later date. , even six months later.

In this all-out battle, the opposition is trying to win the war of impressions and the support of international actors, suggesting structural changes to the Turkish Constitution and by extension to the mode of government, from the highly centralized and anti-institutional model of the rule of one, to a collective affair, with increased responsibilities for the prime minister (which Erdogan abolished) and parliament. Echoing the words of US President Joe Biden, the Turkish opposition uses the same terms to present its fight against the government as a battle between democracy and autocracy.

During our conversation, there was a charm offensive from the opposition to forcefully clarify their differences from Erdogan’s tactics, even when it comes to Greek-Turkish affairs. An opposition member with close ties to Kilicdaroglu called the Turkish president’s threats against Greece a violation of the UN Charter and promised dialogue instead of frigates and offshore exercises. On the whole, our opposition interlocutors have kept their distance from Turkey-Libya maritime borders and energy deals and some, quietly, from the blue homeland doctrine, accusing Erdogan of militarizing foreign policy, holding him accountable the consolidation of the anti-Turkish front in the region.

Cavusoglu, for his part, pressed on the issue of the militarization of the Greek islands, using a veiled tone of warning in case the supply of equipment to the islands continues, even if the mood prevailing in the aftermath destructive earthquakes will logically reduce the attacks on Greece for a while.

Erdogan is in a very difficult position and badly needs external financial assistance to quickly heal the wounds caused by the disaster, his loss of control being a visible risk despite the imposition of a three-month state of emergency in 10 provinces to maintain the initiative. Of course, this damages the image of a strong leader of a powerful country who supposedly manages on his own and who enjoys a solid position. However, at the moment it is keen to reverse its negative image domestically and to this end it should review, even temporarily, the tactics and strategic aspects of its foreign policy.

However great the earthquakes, he will find himself apologizing for the errors of urban planning and the obvious weaknesses of a corrupt, one-man governance model, while having to deal effectively and quickly with the volatile problems of the world. health, housing, unemployment and reconstruction, and ultimately the discontent, if not the anger, of his compatriots. And this in regions where the ruling party is popular and where nearly 15% of the total population of the country resides. This tragedy has the potential to put Erdogan on the grid, with known results.

Constantinos Filis is director of the Institute of Global Affairs and associate professor at the American College of Greece.