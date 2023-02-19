Trump news today live: Fox News lawsuit finds Trump blocked from live call during Capitol riot





Donald Trump Responds to President Bidens’ State of the Union Address

Donald Trump has said he will travel to eastern Palestine, Ohio, two weeks after a freight train loaded with toxic materials derailed and seeped into the community.

Biden and FEMA have said they will not send federal aid to eastern Palestine. As soon as I announced I was going, he announced that a team will go, Mr. Trump said on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson reportedly called former President Donald Trump a demonic force that could destroy him if he slips up, in text messages to his producer.

Hes the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play him wrong, Carlson sent his Fox News producers, according to court filings in the Dominion libel case. He called Mr. Trump a demonic force, a destroyer, adding: But he’s not going to destroy us.

The $1.6 billion libel lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over the networks’ coverage of the 2020 presidential election has been called an assault on the First Amendment by the chain’s attorneys.

Fox News repeatedly aired lies about Trump’s voter fraud allegations that it knew were total bs, Dominion Voting Systems said in a filing released Thursday.

Dominion wrote: Top to bottom Fox knew the Dominion stuff was total bs. Yet despite knowing the truth or at least recklessly disregarding that truth, Fox spread and endorsed these outlandish election fraud allegations about Dominion, even as he internally acknowledged the lies as insane, preposterous and outrageously reckless.

Mr Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he would visit the community of 4,700 on Wednesday.

Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, a Denver-based voting machine maker, over its coverage of the 2020 presidential election and the president of the Donald Trump falsely claims the contest was rigged to ensure Joe Biden wins.

In a 192-page court filing released Thursday containing private messages from several of Fox’s biggest stars, Dominion claims: From top to bottom, Fox knew the Dominion stuff was total bs.

Yet despite knowing the truth or at least recklessly disregarding that truth, Fox spread and endorsed these outlandish election fraud allegations about Dominion, even as he internally acknowledged the lies as insane, preposterous and outrageously reckless, according to the record.

Fox’s attorneys, however, argued that Dominion had only advanced new libel theories and was seeking a staggering figure in damages aimed at grabbing headlines, silencing protected speech and enriching its owner, Staple Street Capital Partners, and its investors.

A Fox spokesperson said in a statement responding to Thursday’s filing: There will be much noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the heart of this matter remains the freedom of the press and freedom of expression, which are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and protected by The New York Times against Sullivan.

A five-week trial is due to begin on April 17.

Here, The Independents Joe Sommerlad gives a brief look at some of the most startling claims in the new dossier, which collects private text messages from prominent anchors like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and owner Rupert Murdoch discussing the coverage of 2020 elections.

The 39th U.S. president to spend the remaining time with his family, according to the Carter Center.

Fox News and the parent company are being sued for $1.6 billion by Dominion Voting Systems over election claims.

Fox News blocked Donald Trump from making a live call to the right-wing news channel during the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump called the Lou Dobbs shown to Fox Business after the deadly riot, according to court filings in the $1.6 billion defamation case brought by Dominion Voting Systems against the network.

On the afternoon of January 6, after the attack on the Capitol, then-President Trump tuned into the Lou Dobbs show trying to get on the air, Dominion lawyers wrote in their legal file.

But Fox executives vetoed that move, the Dominions filing continued. For what? Not because of a lack of timeliness. January 6 was an important event from all points of view. President Trump was not only the sitting president, he was the key figure that day.

Trump’s rival told the crowd at a New Hampshire town hall that gender talk should be banned altogether in elementary schools.

Fox News executives barred Donald Trump from calling a show as his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, a court filing has revealed.

The revelation came in an explosive 200-page Dominion Voting Systems filing in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The filing indicates that Mr. Trump had attempted to call Lou Dobbs’ show on the Fox Business Network.

Networks president Lauren Petterson said executives determined it would be irresponsible to put it on the air.

She said it could negatively impact a lot of people.

A source told CNN that the House select committee that investigated the Capitol riot was aware of Mr. Trump’s call to the network.

1676732400Fox reporter said she needs to do a better job of respecting our audience by not fact-checking false claims

A Nov. 19 memo to executives said the lack of any meaningful editorial guidance at Newsmax could be positive for them, at least in the short term, adding that this type of conspiratorial reporting could be exactly what disgruntled [Fox News] viewer research.

Never give viewers a reason to turn us off, Fox executive Ron Mitchell wrote. Each subject and guest must perform No Direct Errors in Sample Content: Turning Away Abruptly from a Trump Campaign Press Conference.

The following day, as the network aired Mr. Giuliani’s entire post-election press conference, then-White House correspondent Kristin Fisher verified Ms. Powell’s and Mr. Giuliani’s claims. .

She said her boss Bryan Boughton immediately called her to tell her senior Fox News officials were also unhappy and she needed to do a better job, it’s a quote that respects our audience.

Punished for doing my job, she texted after the call.

Donald Trump is preparing to visit East Palestine, Ohio as he continues to deal with the aftermath of a train derailment earlier this month.

The former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, announced the plans via Twitter on Friday evening.

Breaking news: Trump will visit Eastern Palestine, Ohio next week, he wrote. If our leaders are too scared to actually lead, real leaders will step in and fill the void.

Mr. Trump appeared to confirm the report on Truth Social, writing: Great people who need help, NOW!

Fox News reported that Trump will meet with residents of eastern Palestine on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the Feb. 3 derailment.

In a group thread on Nov. 12, 2020, Tucker Carlson shared a tweet from former Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich verifying one of Trump’s tweets alleging voter fraud, on which she correctly stated that ‘there is no evidence that a voting system has been removed or has lost votes, changed votes or been compromised in any way.

Please get her fired, Mr. Carlson wrote. Seriously, what the fuck is this? actually shocked It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. This significantly harms the business. The stock price is down. Not a joke.

Sean Hannity texted his team that he just dropped a bomb.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott told executives Mr Hannity was holding back from responding but was not happy about it and did not understand how it could happen from anyone in the news.

[Ms Heinrich] has some serious nerve doing it and if it gets picked up, viewers will be even more disgusted, she added.

Ms Heinrichs’ tweet has been deleted.

