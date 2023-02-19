Politics
Blusukan at the market, President Jokowi ensures increased supply of rice from the big harvest
KOMPAS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) continue to supply rice in Indonesia today will increase.
“I’m sure the additions come from various operations market And harvest farmer which has been going on for a while now,” Jokowi said while creating blusukan as part market operations Of Market Wonokromo, Surabaya, Saturday (18/2/2023).
Jokowi said the adequacy of other food supplies, such as onions and eggs, would also increase as the level of demand gradually declines.
“Nationally, in February, there will probably be a million (land) harvested, then follow up in March with 1.9 million (hectares) harvested. If peasant rice production and harvesting continues , stocks will be plentiful and demand will remain. Automatically, prices will fall,” Jokowi said according to a news release received by Kompas.com, Sunday (2/19/2023).
Read also : Secretary General of Ministry of Agriculture attends G20 side event in India in support of Agriculture Task Force
The current supply of rice, Jokowi continued, has reached traders, both at the market and at retailers.
In fact, according to the results of the verification, the price of rice in East Java (East Java) has decreased to IDR 44,000 per 5 kilograms (kg) or below IDR 9,000 per 1 kg.
“I see that the supply of rice in East Java is abundant and has reached the stalls and markets. The price is also known to be good at IDR 44,000 for 5 kg. This means that the (rice) can be obtained by the public for less than Rs 9,000 per 1 kg,” Jokowi said.
In the future, Jokowi hopes that this kind of price stability can apply to all markets and retail locations in Indonesia. inflation can be controlled properly.
“I see that it has already started in the East Java region. Therefore, it is hoped that such price stability can also spread throughout the region,” he said.
Read also : Agriculture Minister SYL admits he is quite happy with progress of rice planting in 2 food estates in Central Kalimantan
Previously, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo ( Minister of Agriculture SYL) reported to Jokowi that the harvest was great padi in various regions will start from February to March 2023.
“We have reported to Mr. President that from February to March, harvesting processes will take place in all regions,” Agriculture Minister SYL said.
Agriculture Minister SYL explained that the information that there were 1 million hectares of harvested land in February 2023 and the possibility of 1.9 million hectares of land in March 2023 was based on the data the Central Statistical Agency (BPS),
“In addition to being armed with BPS data, we also use data owned by the Ministry of Agriculture ( The Minister of Agriculture) as well as local governments to determine when the rice harvest will take place,” Agriculture Minister SYL said.
|
Sources
2/ https://kilaskementerian.kompas.com/kementan/read/2023/02/19/092225926/blusukan.ke.pasar.presiden.jokowi.pastikan.pasokan.beras.bertambah.dari.panen.raya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cleveland State Men’s Tennis wins 7-0 sweep over Bryant Athletics
- Turkey rages over shoddy construction after earthquake-proof houses toppled
- XFL Schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the great Maratha warrior on his birthday
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress
- Dahlgren claims bronze on the final day of the SEC Championship
- What do you do when an old Tafe campus is bought for a $50 million makeover? Fill it with art | mona
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress
- Boris Johnson buys luxury listed house with moat
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new king of camera phones