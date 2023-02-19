Partygate investigation unfolds on Abba’s evening at Boris Johnson’s flat | Boris Johnson

The probe into whether Boris Johnson misled MPs about rule-breaking parties in Downing Street focuses on a gathering at his private flat, the Observer understand.

Follow-up exchanges with witnesses working with the inquiry are now taking place as the privileges committee, led by Labor great Harriet Harman, weaves its way through a huge chunk of evidence handed to it by the government at the end of last year.

One of its targets became the so-called Abba party held at the Johnsons flat above 11 Downing Street on November 13, 2020, a gathering which included food, alcohol and the music supposedly so loud it could be heard downstairs in the press office. Johnson, then Prime Minister, is known to have been present for at least part of the evening.

The gathering was not investigated by Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who reviewed reports of breaches of the rules during the Covid shutdowns. Crucially, however, it is now at the heart of the privileges inquiry, as Johnson was questioned about it directly in the House of Commons. His response, which he continues to abide by, was that no matter what, the advice was followed and the rules were followed at all times.

It is one of four specific rules-breaking denials Johnson has given MPs the committee is considering. At the time of the flat rally, the second national lockdown was in place, forcing people to stay at home. Indoor gatherings of two or more people from other households were prohibited, with permitted exceptions, including where reasonably necessary for business purposes.

The rally took place within hours of the departure of Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, two of Johnson’s top advisers, who left after losing a power struggle with Johnson’s then-fiancée and now wife, Carrie Johnson.

Grays’ report said a meeting was held at the apartment to discuss the handling of their departure and five special advisers were present. Johnson joined them around 8 p.m. However, Gray said she only gathered limited information as she was cut short by the start of the Metropolitan Police’s own investigations into the breach of the rules. After the police concluded, Gray concluded that it was not appropriate or proportionate to re-examine the incident.

skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Cummings, now a critical critic of Johnson and his wife, has since said he was baffled that the rally had not been polled sooner. Dozens of people downstairs could hear him, so all the police had to do was question one of them, he said in an interview. You don’t have a business meeting upstairs in No 10 where the music is so loud you can hear it in the fucking press office.

Johnson’s denial that rules were broken in the flat that night means it is key to the work of privileges committees to find out whether MPs were misled. It also emerged that all witnesses working with the investigation have continued to cooperate, despite the fact that their identities may be passed on to the former prime minister when asked to answer the charges against him. Names will only be omitted in exceptional circumstances, but it is understood that no witness has yet requested that their name be redacted.

The committee is made up of seven MPs, including four Conservatives. While his report was commissioned in April, his investigation was transformed by the release of information by the government in November. Whatever its conclusions, the report will face a clash in the Commons as MPs will have to vote on any recommended sanctions.

It comes with the Met being asked to reopen its investigation into the Partygate scandal after the release of a podcast which raised questions about the forces’ initial investigation. The Deputy Chairman of the London Assemblies Policing and Crime Committee has written to Met Commissioner Mark Rowley asking if he is taking new information into account when deciding whether to reopen the investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties.