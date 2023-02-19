Yasmin Rashid audio clip leaked, Lahore CCPO reveals Imran Khans planning to dodge arrest’





ISLAMABAD — Following the release of a slew of leaked audio conversations, another controversial audio clip hit social media on Saturday, this time featuring PTI chief Yasmin Rashid and newly appointed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The brief audio clip between the two is making the rounds on social sites and apparently features a conversation between Yasmin Rashid and CCPO Lahore over the latter’s reinstatement which remains a worrying issue for PTI chief Imran Khan, who is making desperate efforts to dodge the arrest.

The new audio clip featuring Yasmin Rashid and a senior Lahore police official follows Supreme Court orders reinstating the latter as CCPO after suspending his transfer order.

The clip started with a female voice, believed to be Yasmin Rashid, first exchanging greetings with a second male voice, believed to be CCPO Lahore.

As the audio track progressed, Dr. Yasmin asked for good news about the court order to which Dogar replied in the negative but seemed optimistic. Imran Khan is worried about your reinstatement, the first voice told Dogar, who then assured the woman that he had his people in the highest court to settle the matter.

Dr Yasmin Rashid and Police Officer Ghulam Mohammad Dogars released the audio. Khan Saheb is very worried. pic.twitter.com/20yUa63nN7

— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) February 18, 2023

Referring to the possible arrest of Imran Khan, Yasmin then asked CCPO if they could spend the night without any problem. The clip ended with CCPO praying to the Almighty for everyone.

The recent audio clip relates to the action in December 2022 when the bench of the Federal Services Tribunal ordered the removal of CCPO from Lahore, which Mr Dogar challenged in the Supreme Court, and recently the Supreme Court suspended ordered to transfer Dogar and reinstated him as CCPO of Lahore.

The PTI has reportedly gone to great lengths to block the arrest of party leader Imran Khan, as the ousted prime minister faces a slew of cases since being removed from office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/leaked-audio-clip-of-yasmin-rashid-lahore-ccpo-reveals-imran-khans-plans-to-dodge-arrest/

