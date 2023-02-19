GOP strategist convicted over Russian contribution to Trump campaign





A Republican consultant was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for conspiring to illegally channel contributions from a Russian national to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Jesse R. Benton, 45, of The Woodlands, Texas, was found guilty in November of a series of charges, including conspiracy, contributing a foreign national and filing false records with the Election Commission federal.

This is the second time Benton, who has advised many GOP lawmakers on campaign strategy, has been convicted on charges related to political contributions.

According to court documents, Benton conspired with fellow political adviser Roy Douglas to pass on Trump campaign contributions from a Russian national who wanted to meet and take a photo with the candidate.

At the time, Benton was a strategist for the Great America PAC, a super PAC that backed Trump in 2016.

The Russian national reportedly wired $100,000 as part of a deal with Benton to attend a fundraiser for the Trump campaign.

Benton hid the identity of the Russian national from Trump and his campaign and created a fake invoice to disguise the scheme, according to court documents. Acting as a straw donor, Benton reportedly contributed $25,000 of Russian nationals’ money to the campaign, while pocketing the remaining $75,000.

The Justice Department said the campaign was unaware of the scheme.

Benton had worked on GOP Sens campaigns. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Benton resigned as McConnells campaign manager in 2014 amid fallout from his work on Ron Paul’s presidential campaign two years earlier.

In 2016, Benton was convicted along with Ron Paul campaign manager John Tate of concealing $73,000 in payments that went to Iowa State Senator Kent Sorenson in exchange for the Sorensons endorsement for Ron Paul’s 2012 presidential campaign. Benton and Tate were both sentenced to six months house arrest and probation. Trump pardoned them in December 2020.

