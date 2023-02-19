Prime Minister calls for emergency OIC meeting for Turkey earthquake victims





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the OIC should immediately convene an emergency meeting to discuss and decide on an immediate relief package for the Turkish people. In an exclusive interview with Anadolu News Agency, he also urged the international community to come forward and play their part for the rehabilitation of the Turkish people. He stressed that we must do everything possible for the well-being of the people of Türkiye. The Prime Minister said the Turkish people had raised nearly six billion dollars through an aid campaign broadcast on Turkish TV channels, calling it a remarkable example of generosity, philanthropy, kindness and consideration. He said the Turkish people have earned the utmost respect, not only from the people of Pakistan but from all over the world. Reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity and full support for the earthquake victims in Turkey, the Prime Minister said he would meet with tent makers and ask them to produce winterized tents as quickly as possible with the highest quality. He hopes that by the end of this month we will be able to send about thirteen hundred tons of relief. In March another 1,700 tonnes and in April around 600 tonnes of relief material to be sent, most of it winterized tents. Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey are like two souls and one heart, recalling that he immediately called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he heard about the earthquakes to offer his condolences and help . This devastation is beyond imagination. It is a colossal loss. So, no help would be enough. Prime Minister said Pakistan has so far been able to transport more than five hundred tons of relief goods for Turkish brothers, especially those affected by these shocks in southern Türkiye, in the form of tents winterized, blankets and other relief items, as well as rescue and medical teams. He said our rescue team was able to rescue at least fourteen people from the rubble. Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Türkiye are like family and our hearts beat together. We will live and die together. He said it was a unique relationship and that Pakistan would stand with Turkey in this difficult hour. He recalled that whenever Pakistan needed help, Turkiye went the extra mile to help his brothers and sisters, whether it was an earthquake in 2005, floods in 2010 or disasters. floods last year in Pakistan.

