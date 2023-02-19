Ex-Bajwa army chief wanted relatives of TTP members resettled in Pakistan, claims Imran Khan’s aide





One of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aides claimed that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had sought to relocate families of Pakistani Taliban members to the country.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Feb 19, 2023 07:36 IST

Former Federal Minister for Human Rights and assistant to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari, delivers a speech at the United Nations. (Photo: Reuters)

By India Today Web Desk: A politician and close aide to former Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa wants to resettle families of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the country after Afghanistan. The Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021.

Former human rights minister in Khan’s government, Shireen Mazari, made the comments amid a significant increase in terrorist activity across the country, with the latest incident being an attack on the office of the chief of the Karachi Police Friday night.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, is a coalition of various Islamist militant factions operating along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Bajwa at one time raised the issue (of the Taliban)…that there are families of Pakistani nationality in the TTP who want to return to the country if they accept the Constitution and lay down their arms, something should be done for some sort of resettlement and talks should take place, she said, as quoted by news agency PTI, while appearing on Dawn News Doosra Rukh.

According to Pakistan’s leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a meeting was called in response to the resettlement proposal, which drew an “instant reaction from the elected members of the PTI”.

It was decided that before engaging in a dialogue, a committee will be formed between the elected officials and the military to form a consensus because our elected officials have a lot of reluctance, she said.

Mazari said the PTI insisted on reaching consensus and then starting a dialogue with the TTP. She regretted that after the overthrow of their government, the current government did not prioritize the discussion with whom to engage.

In response to a question regarding PTI Chairman Khan’s call for legal action against General Bajwa for violating the Constitution, Mazari noted that the party had “every option open to it”.

Khan had approached President Arif Alvi and demanded an investigation against former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for repeatedly violating his oath, which included secretly recording conversations with him during his term of Prime Minister.

Asked about the threats made by General Bajwa towards Khan, Mazari replied that there had been rumors that he had made several threats, and although she had attended many meetings, she was not ready to divulge anything at this time.

She declined to provide further information, citing PTI’s concern that “many things are sensitive and confidential to the country”, although General Bajwa did not share the same concern.

Don’t push us so far that we have to come clean, she added.

Posted on:

February 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/ex-army-chief-bajwa-wanted-kin-of-ttp-members-resettled-in-pakistan-claims-imran-khans-aide-2336623-2023-02-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

