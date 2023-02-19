Fox News knew Donald Trump’s voter fraud allegations were false. They still broadcast them.





These assholes are destroying our credibility. It angers me that Tucker Carlson texted his producer two days after Election Day 2020. The assholes in question were Fox News employees who accurately reported Joe Bidens’ victory in Arizona.

It’s hard to think of a more succinct summary of conservative media than one of its biggest stars complaining that reality is ruining its credibility.

Carlson was not alone. A week later, Sean Hannity texted Carlson and fellow Fox personality Laura Ingraham again calling Arizona for Biden, we must point out, simply reporting that reality had destroyed a mark that put 25 years to build and that the damage is incalculable.

Carlson then tried to have another Fox News reporter fired for a tweet questioning Trump’s false claims about voter fraud. Carlson did not claim that the reporters’ tweets were inaccurate, according to newly revealed text messages. On the contrary, his main concern was that the share price [of Foxs parent company] is off. Not a joke.

It may not surprise many readers that Fox News favors right-wing propaganda over facts. But newly released documents from a major libel case against the network show how far a cynical disregard for the truth went with his greatest on-air talent.

In a $1.6 billion lawsuit, voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems said Fox News defamed it by claiming Dominion machines transferred votes from Trump to Biden. As part of the lawsuit, Dominion had access to internal Fox communications, some of which were released in a court filing yesterday.

Quotes like Carlsons on the stock price and continued worry about low ratings from Fox pundits and executives bolster Dominions’ argument that Fox personalities continued to make claims they knew false for the sake of losing viewers to even more extreme outlets like Newsmax. Carlson and Ingraham have privately described Trump’s surrogates with terms like liar and completely insane. But in one of the few accurate statements he ever made, Carlson got to the heart of the matter. Trump, he wrote in a text to his producer, could easily destroy us if we play him wrong.

In their internal communications, Carlson and Hannity sound less like journalists and more like peddlers realizing the template is in place. Caught between the potential wrath of Trump and his supporters on the one hand, and Fox owner Rupert Murdoch’s insistence on reporting with some semblance of truth on the other, they panicked.

Fox claims it was merely reporting the allegations of Trump and other newsworthy people without propagating false allegations itself. But Dominion seems unusually confident of its chances, given how difficult libel cases are for plaintiffs in the United States.

So far, Fox has managed to keep portions of its communications redacted from public versions of court documents. Adding to Fox’s legal headaches, The New York Times is suing to unseal the full filing. We may not even have seen the worst yet.

