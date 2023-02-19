China says it will come up with peace plan for Ukraine, as top diplomat calls conflict a ‘war’ – Kent Wired





Wang Yi, senior foreign policy adviser to Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at the Munich Security Conference on February 18. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

CNN beijing is ready to present its peace proposal for Ukraine, its head of diplomacy announced on Saturday at the Munich security conference, in a rare remark qualifying the Ukrainian conflict as a war. This war cannot continue to rage, said Wang Yi, senior foreign policy adviser to the Chinese president.Xi Jinping. The territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries will be respected in China’s proposal, Wang said, adding that Beijing would continue to work for peace. “We can of course continue to shout our positions at international conferences like this, but I suggest that we should also start thinking calmly, especially for my friends in Europe,” he said. “We need to think about what efforts we can make to end this war,” Wang added. Some key contexts:Many European Union leaders in Munich remain suspicious of Beijing’s intentions, as Wang called on European countries to change their approach to war. US Vice PresidentKamala Harrissaid on Saturday that the United States was troubled by China’s continued support for Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. And the President of the European CommissionUrsula von der Leyentold CNN on Saturday, “We need more proof that China isn’t working with Russia, and we don’t see it now.” China has repeatedly refused to condemn Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. At the end of 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping thattheir partnership was more important than everin the face of unprecedented pressure from the West. Xi echoed Putin’s message of unity, saying the two countries should strengthen strategic coordination and inject more stability into the world, according to Chinese state media Xinhua. In September 2022, Putin admitted Beijing had questions and concerns about the invasion, in what appeared to be a veiled admission of differing views on the war. The Chinastop diplomat will also bevisit russiathis month, according to its foreign ministry, in the first visit to the country by a Chinese official in this role since the start of the war.

