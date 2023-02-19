Representing President Jokowi, Menpora Amali attends IMI Awards 2021 and 2022





Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali, representing President Joko Widodo, attended the 2021 and 2022 Indonesian Motorcycle Association (IMI) Awards at the Golden Ballroom in Sultan Hotel, Jakarta. IMI, in collaboration with Indonesian automobile professionals, presented an award to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, as the father of the Indonesian automobile. The award was received by the Menpora Amali which was handed over directly by the General President of Central IMI Bambang Soesatyo. “I warmly welcome the holding of the IMI Awards 2021 and 2022 as a way of appreciation for Indonesian motor athletes, as well as personalities who have made major contributions to the development of motor sports events and achievements,” President Jokowi said in a video. broadcast, Saturday (18/2) evening. The IMI Awards continued President Jokowi, as an impetus to boost automotive achievements and trigger national and international automotive events to be held in the country. “It’s a good boost to boost athlete achievements and boost international motorcycling events. In 2022, we successfully hosted a world-class motorsport event in Mandalika that attracted over 100,000 spectators and this year, we will again organize the Moto GP in Mandalika and the Formula E competition in Jakarta”, explained the president. The head of state also hopes that Indonesia can not only hold world-class automotive events, but also be able to become a champion. “Indonesia has athletes with the potential to achieve feats such as Rio Haryanto, Mario Aji, Ananda Mikola and so on. Our goal for Indonesia is not only to become champions in the global automotive industry , but champions of the car championships”, he hoped. “Congratulations to the winners of the IMI Awards 2021 and 2022. With Basmallah’s greetings, I declare open the IMI Awards 2021 and 2022,” President Jokowi concluded. Earlier, IMI Central Chairman Bambang Soesatyo said that the various progress made by IMI cannot be separated from the role of many parties. In appreciation of the contribution and work of all automotive stakeholders in the country, IMI organizes the IMI Awards every year. “Tonight is an amazing evening besides presenting the highest honor to President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian automobile, as this afternoon we also presented prizes to our athletes who excelled in both on two and four wheels, on asphalt and on the ground,” he said. “I hope that in the future we can also reward our athletes who are able to excel on the water. Because the F1PowerBoat which will be held on Lake Toba and with the permission of Menpora Amali is included under the auspices of IMI,” he said. added. The 2021 and 2022 IMI Awards honor outstanding running athletes at national and world level. The awards given consist of 256 awards. “Our hope is that this IMI Awards can encourage motorsport athletes to continue to achieve more on the national and international stage,” Bamsoet hoped.(ben)

