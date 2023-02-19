Court adjourns defamation case against Imran – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: A local court on Saturday postponed until March 4 the hearing of a defamation suit brought against former Prime Minister Imran Khan by an ex-MPA, Fauzia Bibi, accused by him of selling his vote in the senatorial elections of 2018.

An additional district and session judge, Aftab Iqbal, was asked by senior counsel Qazi Mohammad Anwar to give them at least three weeks’ time as they settled the case with the plaintiff. The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Syed Ghufranullah Shah, appeared along with four of the witnesses in the case.

However, following the request made by the defense lawyer, the depositions of the witnesses were not recorded.

The former MPA, who was elected on seats reserved for women on the PTI ticket, has sued for damages in the amount of Rs 500 million for defaming her by making baseless allegations against her by M Khan at a press conference.

Next hearing on ex-MPA petition set for March 4

The libel suit was filed in June 2018 under the Libel Ordinance 2002. The sole defendant in the suit is PTI leader Imran Khan, who later became Prime Minister and was later removed from office. functions by a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

The former MPA claimed that in the senatorial elections held on March 3, 2018, it followed the leadership of the parties with the effect of voting in favor of all the candidates concerned.

She said that after the Senate polls, the accused began to utter, broadcast and resort to the publication, communication and circulation of malicious, false, baseless and baseless oral statements and representations against the plaintiff.

After repeated legal notices, a response was submitted to the complaint in 2021 on behalf of Mr Khan, asking to dismiss the lawsuit as it was based on dishonest intentions and ulterior motives on the part of the complainant.

In his reply, he stated that the press conference in question to which he had addressed was based on the conclusions of a commission of inquiry and that his remarks had been made public in good faith.

He stated that he did not say anything about his own experience or his personal experience, but only related the true information provided by the investigation committee.

He said the commission of inquiry revealed to him the names of the dubious deputies, who did not vote for the party candidates as a result of which the candidates lost the Senate elections.

The defendant maintained that the plaintiff did not challenge the action of the commission of inquiry and the disciplinary commission before any competent body, provided for by the law governing the affairs of political parties as well as provided for by the constitution of the PTI.

On December 14, 2019, the court dismissed a request by Mr Khan, asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed by declaring it inadmissible.

In April 2020, the Peshawar High Court granted a motion by the plaintiff and ordered the case to be dismissed under section 14 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, under which the suit was to be decided within the 90 days.

However, the case continued to drag on for one reason or another.

Posted in Dawn, February 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1737864/court-adjourns-defamation-case-against-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos