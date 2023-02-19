Powerful voices are a form of privilege, and Boris Johnson is a prime example of that





Strange, then, that there is no more voice privilege. In almost every area of ​​corporate, electoral, romanticism, those with good timbre and tone have a monstrous advantage. In meetings, I see shrewd mumblers lose to sonic mediocrities. And, as with beauty, there’s not much they can do to improve their vocal lot in life. Johnson isn’t even the first case of vocal privilege. Stephen Fry: a merchant of quotes and allusions, not thoughts. But I could listen to it all day. Barack Obama: wouldn’t these messianic banalities, this cup of coffee wisdom, be recognized as such if he spoke with a squeal? Arsene Wenger: Great in his day, but that era ended around 2008. His survival for another decade has a lot to do with an air of authority that was almost ex cathedra. It had a lot to do with being a baritone in three languages. At the same time, there are victims of unconscious voice bias. Jamie Carragher is the most forensic football specialist in mainstream broadcasting. I doubt he will ever be considered as such. Keir Starmer killed the far left and turned a 20 point poll deficit into a 20 point lead for Labour. And yet a perception of weakness clings to him. It’s that choking noise he can’t help but make. As for the United States, Ron DeSantis would be linked to the White House. This presupposes a national audience eager to hear it day in and day out, as part of their lives. Now go online and watch his second inaugural address as Governor of Florida. Imagine him facing Donald Trump in a primary debate. I wonder. Yes, Abraham Lincoln had a high-pitched voice, but he preceded the radio and even the phonograph. Most Americans have never heard of it. And none of that matters with the issue of gender. How much of the historical male advantage in the workplace comes down to the vocal factor. Shrill is such a hurtful word to use against someone because it confuses a high-pitched voice with extremism of thought and frailty of character. I write as a citizen of the most privileged nation. It is said that a lot of intellectual, even sexual, influence comes down to the British accent. That is not exactly correct. Who has the British accent? Harry Styles ? Emma Thompson? Daniel Kaluya? Because I’ve known people melt at the sound of each of these celebrities. No, what people like, when they like it at all, is the British voice. It’s closer to bass than treble than some others in the English-speaking world. It tends to modulate in such a way as to prevent the bollard from rising high. It avoids, on the whole, vocal fry. From such mechanics, a veneer of intelligence and sophistication is evoked. That’s how we made the world pay for Richard Curtis movies. A brilliant cunning, the voice, but no less cruel for that. FinancialTimes

