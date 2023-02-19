Confirmed as the father of Indonesian automobile, President Joko Widodo did not attend the IMI Awards 2022 at the Sultan Hotel in Jakarta

mobilinanews (Jakarta) – Bambang “Bamsoet” Soesatyo, Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly and President of the Central Indonesian Automobile Association (IMI), says there is something special at the IMI Awards 2021-2022 Saturday (2/18/2023) tonight.

IMI and the Indonesian Auto People will present an award to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, as the father of Indonesian automobile.

The award was given at the 2023 Indonesian Automobile Association (IMI) National Working Meeting (Rakernas) which was attended by 34 IMI presidents from all over Indonesia.

“This award was given to President Jokowi as an appreciation for his full attention and support for the progress of the Indonesian automotive world through various policies and supporting facilities provided by the government. This includes encouraging automotive events to enter Indonesia. Among them are Mandalika MotoGP, Formula E and other global racing events,” Bamsoet said while chairing the IMI 2023 (Rakernas) national working meeting in Jakarta on Saturday morning. (18/2/2023).

The Rakernas brought together members of the central IMI plenary committee and 34 provincial and district/city IMIs from all over Indonesia.

The President of the 20th DPR RI and former President of Commission III of the DPR RI in the field of Law, Human Rights and Security explained that the IMI awards are given to outstanding motor athletes, both at the national level than international.

Besides being dedicated to personalities who care about the development of the Indonesian automotive world, the award titles include Lifetime Achievement Award, International Achievement Award (FIA, CIK, FIM) and Best Provincial IMI.

“The nominees for the International Achievement Award include runners Sean Gelael, Rifat Sungkar, Wahyu Aji Trilaksana, AM Fadly, Hervian Soejono and Musa Rajekshah, Andi Farid, Ricardo Gelael, Veda Ega Pratama, Qarrar Firhand and Mario Aji,” Bamsoet said. .

Party Vice Chairman Golkar and Head of Law Enforcement, Defense and Security Relations at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry explained that the number of IMI awards given to outstanding motor athletes, as well only to personalities who care and pay special attention to the automotive world in Indonesia or the world is 259 Awards.

It is hoped that the IMI Awards will inspire motorsports athletes to perform better on the national and international stage.

As known, the award to President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian automobile was given for his services in reviving the national automobile world through various automobile world championships which then shifted the national economy amid gloom due to Covid-19.

Promoting global tourism, the rise of MSME sector, restaurants, hotels and people accommodation (homestay) through his spectacular idea to build Mandalika International Circuit in Lombok, NTB.

Billions of eyes of the world from over 158 countries were then fixed on Indonesia to watch the performances of various global races, from World Superbike (WSBK), MotoGP, MiniGP, MXGP, Formula-E, International Rally, F1 Powerboat World Series 2023 in Toba and next year fought for its presence Leman`s Asia Series and Formula-1 in Indonesia.

“This IMI Awards event can be a strategic impetus to encourage the active role of all stakeholders in the Indonesian automotive world. Especially to optimize the achievements of Indonesian motorsport at national and international levels,” concluded Bamsoet.

However, reports from the State Palace indicated that President Jokowi could not be physically present at the inauguration ceremony as the father of the Indonesian automobile in the grand ballroom of the Sultan Jakarta hotel this evening. due to affairs of state.

“Permission is requested, he (President Jokowi) is not physically present, sir,” a Palace source said.

As President Jokowi is not physically present, will the inauguration ceremony be held virtually? No further information available.

We’ll just have to wait until tonight, Gess. (Hilary)