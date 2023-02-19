Fourth earthquake hits Turkey in two weeks

Turkey, which is already reeling from two powerful earthquakes, now felt the final tremors on Sunday (IST). According to a report by Reuters news agency, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the central region of Turkey at 1 a.m. (IST) on Sunday. said the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Earlier, on February 6, two deadliest earthquakes occurred in Turkey and Syria, killing more than 45,000 people so far. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, the region’s deadliest natural disaster in centuries. A third earthquake occurred on February 7 with a magnitude of 5.6.

The number of people found alive under the rubble has fallen to a handful in recent days.

The quake – in one of the world’s most active seismic zones – hit populated areas as many slept, in homes that had not been built to withstand such powerful jolts.

The disaster put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan because of his slow response to the quake and why his government allowed construction of such poor quality buildings.

Turkish officials promised after a 1999 earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey that building regulations would be tightened.

According to media reports, more than 84,000 buildings collapsed, need to be demolished urgently or were badly damaged in the February 6 earthquake.

Authorities have arrested dozens of contractors as the government vows to crack down on lax building standards.

Antakya, an ancient crossroads of civilizations, is one of the regions most affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

The city has suffered several earthquakes – nearly one every 100 years – and is no stranger to rebuilding.

Yesterday rescuers in Turkey pulled three people alive from the rubble 13 days after a massive quake, but one of them, aged 12, later died.

Crews have found survivors all week despite being trapped under rubble for so long in freezing weather, but the number of survivors alive has dropped to a handful in the past few days.