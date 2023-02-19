Joe Biden may have handed Donald Trump a huge win with Ohio’s response





President Joe Biden may have handed former President Donald Trump a major victory as his administration comes under fire for its handling of the train derailment in Ohio.

Trump will travel to the East Palestine, Ohio town where the derailment happened next week, with the former president touting the trip on his Truth Social platform on Saturday morning.

The Biden administration has faced anger from local residents and criticism from many elected Republicans for its response to the incident, with neither Biden nor Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg yet to turn up.

However, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan visited the site on Thursday.

The February 3 derailment released highly toxic chemicals into the air, water and soil and raised serious concerns about the long-term effects on the local community.

On Saturday, Trump shared an article on Truth Social about his planned visit to Ohio. Writing of those affected by the derailment, he said: ‘Great people who need help, RIGHT NOW!’

In another post, Trump wrote, “Biden and FEMA have said they will not send federal aid to eastern Palestine. As soon as I announced that I was going, he announced that a team will go. I hope he will be there too. good news because we made them “move”. The people of eastern Palestine need help. I’ll see you on Wednesday!”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed on Friday that it would provide assistance to Ohio after earlier telling Governor Mike DeWine’s office that the state was ineligible for emergency aid. .

The White House also announced on Friday that it was “deploying a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to perform public health testing and assessments” from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ohio has long been considered a key state in presidential elections, although the state last voted for a Democratic candidate in 2012 when President Barack Obama won re-election.

Trump has already declared his intention to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 and he won Ohio in 2016 and 2020.

Thomas Gift, founding director of the Center on US Politics, University College London, UK, told Newsweek on Saturday that the Biden administration’s approach to the Eastern Palestine derailment could have major policy implications.

“The criticism of Biden’s off-the-cuff response to the Ohio tragedy is well-deserved,” Gift said. “While this is only a token show of support, the fact that it took a senior administration official approximately two weeks to visit the site is not excusable given the scope and magnitude of the incident.”

In this combination image: US President Joe Biden speaks about the US response to the Chinese high-altitude balloon and three other objects recently shot down by the US military over US airspace, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex February died on December 16, 2023 in Washington, DC. and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America’s Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Trump will travel to Ohio next week amid criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of a major train derailment. Getty Images

Gift told Newsweek that while it’s “difficult to talk politics in the wake of such a tragedy, it’s also particularly disconcerting that the White House could be so delinquent in Ohio of all people.”

“If the Democrats do end up losing the key swing state, there’s no doubt there will be countless finger pointing – and for good reason – at who didn’t see this coming,” added Gift.

President Biden’s administration defended its response amid criticism, saying it had “mobilized a strong, multi-agency effort to support the people of eastern Palestine, Ohio.”

Other than Regan, no other cabinet member has yet visited eastern Palestine following the derailment.

Eastern Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway told a community meeting this week that it took nearly two weeks for anyone in the White House to contact him, while Republican Senator from Ohio JD Vance, pushed back against Buttigieg’s comments about the Trump administration’s relaxation of train safety rules.

“Stop blaming Donald Trump, a guy who hasn’t been president in three years, and use the powers of the federal government to do the things necessary to help people in this community,” Vance said.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

