IMI Award Night Inaugurated President Joko Widodo as Father of Indonesian Automobile





ASKARA – President Joko Widodo, who was in attendance virtually, opened the IMI Awards 2021 – 2022 event on Saturday evening in Jakarta. President Joko Widodo at the same time officially received IMI’s highest award as the father of Indonesian automobile which was received by Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali who came to represent President Joko Widodo. The award was presented as an appreciation from the extended IMI family for all of President Joko Widodo’s support for the progress of the Indonesian automotive world. Notably through various support policies and facilities provided by the government. Including encouraging global automotive events to enter Indonesia. Among them are MotoGP, MXGP, Formula E, F1 Powerboat and various other global racing events. “Besides the award given to President Joko Widodo as the father of Indonesian automobile, the 2021-2022 IMI awards also honor automotive athletes and personalities who care about the automotive world in Indonesia. The number of awards given has reached 259 Through the IMI Awards, it is hoped that this will inspire motorsport athletes to achieve greater feats at national and international level while encouraging more and more personalities to pay close attention to the progress of sport and mobility. automotive in the country,” Bamsoet said at the IMI Awards 2021-2022 ceremony in Jakarta on Saturday evening (2/18/23). Also present were Minister of Youth and Sports Zainuddin Amali, Inspector General of Police Kapolda Metro Jaya Muhammad Fadil Imran, Vice President III of KONI Tursandi Alwi, Chairman of IMI Advisory Board, Lt. Pol. (Purn) Paulus Waterpauw, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono, Deputy Governor of North Sumatra Musa Rajekshah, Chairman of DPRD DKI Jakarta Prasetyo Edi Marsudi, Deputy for Micro Enterprises Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Yulius, and Director of National and International Events at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Desi Ruhati. The President of the 20th DPR RI and the former President of Commission III DPR RI in the field of law, human rights and security explained that the IMI awards 2021-2022 were awarded to outstanding athletes who have won national championships, 2nd place and 3rd place. Comprised of Motorsports, Digital Motorsports and Mini 4WD, and Motorsports. Motor sports include, among others, the categories of karting, motor racing, slalom, time trial rally, off-road team adventure without winch, individual off-road adventure without winch, offroad speed, drag race, drift, rally and sprint rally. For digital motorsport and mini 4x4s, it consists of automobiles and mini 4x4s. Meanwhile, motorcycle sports consist of onePrix motorcycle racing, motoprix motorcycle racing, drag biking, motocross, grasstrack, and enduro rallying. “IMI Awards 2021 – 2022 are also given to personalities who care about the automotive world in Indonesia in the form of an IMI Achievement awarded to Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono, Chairman of DKI Jakarta DPRD Prasetyo Edi Marsudi, Founder of Legal Street Race Kapolda Metro Jaya Inspector General Mohammad Fadil Imran, Jembrana Regent I Nengah Tamba, Tangerang Regent Ahmed Zaki Iskandar and East Tanjung Jabung Regent Romi Haryanto,” Bamsoet explained. Deputy Chairman of the Golkar Party and Head of Law Enforcement, Defense and Security Relations at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry added that the IMI Awards 2021-2022 also gave an award. international. Includes Lifetime FIA ​​International Achievement Award 2022 which was awarded to Sean Gelael, CIK International Achievement which was awarded to Qarrar Firhand and Oliver Saadie Rito Sini. As well as the FIM International Achievement which was awarded to Wahyu Nugroho, Aldi Satya Mahendra, Andi Farid Izdihar, AM Fadli, Wahyu Aji Trilaksana and Veda Ega Pratama. “While the Indonesian Motorsport Achievement was awarded to Ponco Sutowo, Jan Darmadi, Tinton Soeprapto, Ricardo Gelael, Musa Rajekshah, Sadikin Aksa and Rifat Sungkar. Another award is the best provincial IMI, consisting of the best 4 that were awarded at IMI North Sumatra, Best 3 IMI West Java, Best 2 IMI Bali and Best 1 IMI DKI Jakarta,” concluded Bamsoet.

