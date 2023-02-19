Politics
Boris Johnson thinks it would be a ‘big mistake’ to scrap Brexit legislation
Tensions emerged last night between the Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson camps over whether to drop Brexit legislation as a deal on Northern Ireland drew closer.
Sources close to the former prime minister said it would be a big mistake to abandon laws that would remove trade barriers in the region.
Senior government officials have said the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, introduced last June, will not be needed if the issues are resolved before it becomes law. But the Prime Minister has warned that a deal with the EU to resolve trade issues in Northern Ireland is by no means done.
Mr Sunak had positive talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich security conference yesterday, according to Downing Street.
While the prime minister played down the prospect of an imminent breakthrough, the pair said they would stay in close contact over the next few days.
But a source close to the Commission hinted that a solution to break the deadlock could arrive within days. It is likely to be announced in the UK rather than the EU, they added.
The government is keen to minimize the chances of an agreement that could be proposed to MPs this week. But after Mr Sunak flew to Belfast on Friday for talks with Northern Ireland’s political parties, including the DUP, hopes of an announcement rose.
However, any deal will likely have to overcome hurdles to be accepted by the main parties there, Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers and Mr Johnson’s allies.
Yesterday, sources close to the former prime minister said no judgment should be made until people see the text of a deal.
But he thinks it would be a mistake to abandon the protocol, which is seen as a negotiating tool that brought the Commission to the table, but a threat in the EU.
However, government officials said: If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol, you won’t need the bill. But we haven’t solved them yet.
The bill appears to have been put on hold in its passage through Parliament as talks with the Commission continue. High-level Cabinet sources warned yesterday that the toughest issues are always the ones you get to towards the end.
Yesterday, in his speech in Munich, Mr Sunak said: We engage in these conversations with the European Union all the time and have for some time, but what I would say is that there is still still work to do.
There are still challenges to overcome. We have not solved all these problems. No, there is no agreement that has been reached, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.
However, a reading of his meeting with Ms von der Leyen seemed to offer a more optimistic assessment.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: They agreed there had been good progress in finding solutions. Intensive work is still needed at official and ministerial levels.
Mr Sunak’s trip to the German summit came a day after he met with the five main Stormont parties in Belfast to win their support.
He was warned by the DUP that his proposed deal did not go far enough and did not address the democracy deficit, a phrase used by trade unionists to describe the application of EU rules without local politicians having influence on them.
Mr Sunak cited the democratic deficit at the heart of the protocol as it is currently constructed as one of the problems that needs to be addressed.
It is unclear whether he will be able to extract more concessions on the watchdog role of the European Court of Justice, which is a major issue for Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers.
Members of the European research group could rebel if the changes are put to a vote in the Commons. Mr Johnson could also step in.
