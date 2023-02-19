Politics
Blinken meets with senior Chinese diplomat amid tensions over suspected spy balloon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, July 9, 2022.
Stefani Reynolds | PA
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a senior Chinese diplomat at a conference in Munich on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson said.
Blinken and Wang Yi, director of the CPC Central Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Republic of China, met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which both are attending, the spokesperson said.
Blinken did not respond to questions from reporters later Saturday.
Diplomatic tensions between the United States and China have increased since the downing of the alleged Chinese spy balloon, which China says was not intended for espionage.
The United States and China exchanged strong words after the balloon was shot down off South Carolina on February 4, with China’s Foreign Ministry expressing in a statement its “strong displeasure and protest against the use of force” by the United States.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austinlater stated that the balloon was being used by the People’s Republic of China “in an attempt to monitor strategic sites on the American continent”.
AfterChina condemned US decisionto shoot the ball from the sky, President Joe Biden said in an interview with NBC News on Thursday that he planned to speak with his Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not specify when, adding: “I think the last thing that Xi wants is to fundamentally tear up the relationship with the United States and with me.”
Earlier Thursday, Biden made his first remarks about the Chinese balloon and three unidentified objects flying over North America that were shot down by the US military. One was shot down February 10 over Alaska, another was shot down February 11 over Canada, and a third was shot down over Lake Huron on February 12.
“I gave the order to shoot down these three objects because of the dangers to civilian commercial air traffic and because we could not exclude the risk of surveillance of sensitive installations,” he said in his statements. talk from the White House. “Make no mistake about it, if any item poses a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will remove it.”
Biden said the United States still does not know what the other three objects over North America were, which were also shot down by the military this week. But he suggested the US intelligence community believes they had no nefarious purposes.
“We’re not looking for a new Cold War, but I make no apologies,” Biden said. “I make no apologies, and we will compete and handle this competition responsibly so that it does not escalate into conflict.”
United States Northern Commandsaid on Friday that he recommended ending the search for debris from two objects shot down in US airspace this month.
Earlier this month,Blinken postponed a trip to Beijingafter the balloon was spotted over the United States “We have concluded that the conditions are not right at this time for Secretary Blinken to travel to China,” a senior State Department official said.
