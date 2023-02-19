Imran Khan blames intelligence failure and lack of policy for increasing terrorism





President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Taking to Twitter, he said: ‘Once again our brave police officers have been targeted. He pointed out that the sudden surge in terrorism, particularly in the midst of urban centers, “reflects an intelligence failure and the state’s absence of a clear proactive counter-terrorism policy.”

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Bureau yesterday. Once again, our brave police officers have been targeted. The sudden surge in terrorism, particularly in the midst of urban centers, reflects an intelligence failure and the state’s lack of a clear proactive counterterrorism policy.

His comments come after a group of terrorists stormed the police headquarters in the port city in southern Pakistan. Four people – a Ranger sub-inspector, a police officer and two civilians – were killed in the attack. The three terrorists were also killed in the operation launched by the Rangers and the police to hunt them down.

A Sindh police spokesman said one of the terrorists was killed when his jacket exploded, while two others were killed in a firefight with security officials.

The terror attack on Karachi police headquarters was carried out weeks after a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque on police lines in Peshawar. The attacker had killed more than 100 people.

Meanwhile, there are reports of a security breach that allowed the terrorists to reach a highly sensitive location in Karachi. The Sindh government and security authorities have decided to conduct a “security audit” of major facilities. Officials familiar with the development say it needs to be investigated how the militants got to the fortified police office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/18-Feb-2023/imran-khan-blames-failure-of-intelligence-lack-of-policy-for-spike-in-terrorism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos