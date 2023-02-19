Far-right Holocaust denier beats Trump’s pick for Michigan GOP





Comment this story

Comment

LANSING, Mich. Republicans here, reeling from a midterm election rout that many have blamed on the influence of former President Donald Trump, reacted on Saturday by rejecting former presidents’ picks for the party presidency of state and choosing someone even more extreme.

Kristina Karamo, who refused to concede her 14-point defeat as secretary of state in 2022, defeated former attorney general nominee Matt DePerno, who had Trump’s endorsement, in three controversial ballots. The chaotic 11 a.m. convention, with a raucous stalemate over voting procedures and 10 candidates all running under a pro-Trump banner, left no doubt that the majority of party activists in this state key to the battlefield remain firmly committed to election denial and have shown no interest in moderating their message to appeal to the political center.

To concede to a fraudulent person is to agree with fraud, which I will not do, Karamo said to cheers in his campaign speech on Saturday.

The result also inflicted a tactical defeat on Trump, even though all the candidates battled to align themselves with him. Many delegates said they disagreed or even disliked Trump’s involvement in the race, especially after a midterm cycle that saw widespread bickering over his downvote endorsements in the state.

We love Donald Trump, but he doesn’t live here, said Mark Forton, another presidential candidate who backed Karamo.

In a speech Thursday to a group of right-wing patriots in nearby Charlotte, Karamo argued that Christianity belongs at the heart of American politics, calling the development one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated in the society and claimed the existence of demons.

When we start talking about the spiritual reality of demonic forces, it’s like, Oh my God, this is crazy, we can’t go there, Karamo said. No. It’s like, have you read the Bible? Didn’t Jesus perform exorcisms? The Scriptures are clear. And so, if we didn’t act as if the spiritual realities of the world existed, they would fail every time.

In 2022, Democrats swept Michigan’s statewide races and took control of both legislative houses, gaining full statewide control for the first time since the 1980s. In 2024, the state is poised to host the first primary contests and be a competitive battleground for the presidency and the Senate.

Do I think that destroyed the state party? Of course, Christine Barnes, an unsuccessful State House candidate who skipped this year’s convention, spoke about Trump’s interventions. And the party is a hot mess right now.

The result here on Saturday underscores the stark reality facing Republicans across the country: Months after general election voters across the country rejected extreme, election-denying candidates such as Karamo, DePerno and the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, many party activists remain fascinated by them. Some Republicans have expressed concern that the trend could push the party back at the polls in future races.

Lake, who has yet to concede defeat in Arizona and fought a fruitless legal fight to challenge the results of her 2022 race, has traveled the country promoting false election claims as she considers a Senate bid American in 2024. And Trump, in his third run for president, continues to promote false claims about the 2020 election.

Trump hosted a tele-rally for DePerno on Monday, calling him an advocate for election integrity. DePerno rose to prominence as a lawyer prosecuting conspiracy theories in Michigan’s 2020 election; a Republican State Senate report faulted him for spreading false information, and he was investigated by the state for allegedly tampering with voting machines.

But some delegates said they began to doubt DePerno because, unlike Karamo, he conceded defeat in November.

Matt missed us; he didn’t fight for us, said Mark DeYoung, delegate from Harrison, Mich., and GOP chairman for County Clare.

Karamo was in the lead from the first round, increasing his lead with each round but needing three rounds to gain a majority. She won with 58% of the vote against 42% for DePernos.

DePerno tried to get ahead of her by winning the support of the finalists. His campaign had prepared flyers announcing the endorsement of JD Glaser, who won 12% of the vote in the first round. Glaser said DePerno enlisted his support by offering to appoint him as policy director.

Between the second and third ballots, DePerno tried to strike another deal with the third runner-up, veteran GOP consultant Scott Greenlee, according to people familiar with the exchange who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss matters. sensitive. But Greenlee backed out of the offer and opted not to endorse either finalist.

Unlike recent party elections in Arizona and the Republican National Committee, no consensus candidate emerged who could unite the split coalition of parties. Greenlee has come closest, as an experienced operative with donor connections and bona fide pro-Trump dating back to 2016. He’s also won the endorsement of musician Ted Nugent and former candidate Ryan Kelley. to the governorship who was indicted in connection with Jan. 6. , 2021, United States Capitol riot.

But Karamo, who turned to his candidacy for state president soon after his defeat in November, has proven to have the strongest base of support and the broadest appeal. Her campaign was vague and varied on the specifics of what she would do as president, saying in her Thursday speech that her first priority would be to get her hands on the operation. She placed faith at the center of her appeal, beginning her remarks that evening by saying: My number one goal as a Christian is to bring people to Christ and, second, to save our country.

Many delegates interviewed cited Karamos’ faith as one of their main attractions for her. His nomination was supported by Petoskey attorney Dan Hartman, who said: This is not about election integrity, I want you to understand that I have changed my life and decided to serve Christ. Several other candidates have heavily invoked Christianity in their campaigns.

One delegate who stood out was Marla Braun of Jackson County, who said she was sick of wrapping Christianity around Republicanism and abstained rather than vote for Karamo or DePerno in the final round.

The party must know that what we are proposing here is not acceptable, Braun said.

The early hours of the convention were taken up with a long dispute over how the votes would be counted, underscoring the distrust many delegates had of both the party’s previous leadership and the election results. How many of us got into this fight because of thumb drives and laptops? one delegate said to cheers, objecting to the use of electronic equipment to record votes at the convention. With the counting of hands sometimes taking more than an hour for each ballot, the convention lasted four hours longer than expected, ending just before the venue was due to evict the Republicans.

Despite being endorsed by the biggest name in Republican politics, DePerno ran a slow campaign, often seen wandering the convention hall alone. A delegate waiting to vote criticized him for using his allotted time to present a video endorsement of Trump rather than deliver his own speech.

DePerno also had the endorsement of Mike Lindell, the election conspiracy theorist and CEO of MyPillow, and Lake. DePerno had touted Lake as a special guest at a pre-election party Friday at a Lansing bar called The Nuthouse, but Lake didn’t appear (his aides cited a scheduling conflict).

DePerno declined to comment.

Several members of Trump’s presidential campaign team were on hand to observe. The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state was crucial to Trump’s surprise victory in the 2016 election, but he lost Michigan to President Biden in 2020.

People like to talk about President Trump in loss mode, but he’s a king. He’s our king, said outgoing GOP co-chairman Meshawn Maddock, who supported DePerno, in an interview. I’m so sick of hearing that our party has gone too far to the right. The problem is that we haven’t made enough progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/02/18/michigan-gop-chair-karamo-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos