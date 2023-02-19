Dyer: Earthquake could shake Turkey’s Erdoan

If you’re trying to dodge blame for a big disaster, the best policy is to say it was God’s will.
Content of the article
If you’re trying to dodge blame for a big disaster, the best policy is to say it was God’s will. So Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, visiting one of the 6,000 buildings that collapsed on sleeping residents in eastern Turkey last week, said: Such things have always happened. It’s part of the Destinys plan.
Content of the article
A very angry Turkish woman on the TV news had a simpler explanation for the 33,000 dead already found under the rubble and many more to come: earthquakes don’t kill people! Buildings kill people!
Content of the article
To be specific, cheaply constructed high-rise buildings that flout earthquake regulations are killing people in the tens of thousands. But it is possible to build skyscrapers that do not crash down on their residents in an earthquake.
Turkey, like most earthquake zones, has strict building safety regulations. But it also has building amnesties that register and legalize buildings that were built without building permits and ignore fire and earthquake codes. So build whatever you want, and wait for Erdo’s next amnesty to report it.
Content of the article
Some 5.8 million residential buildings have been regularized by the latest amnesty, decreed just before the 2018 presidential election. Another amnesty is expected soon, as there is another election in May. Indeed, most of the victims of the recent Turkish earthquakes lived in buildings covered by the 2018 amnesty or earlier ones.
Politicians and developers have a mutually beneficial relationship in most countries, but Turkey is special. It’s not just bribes; Erdoan’s government favors industry with amnesties, low interest rates, etc., as construction produces a quick hit of economic activity that helps it weather the next election or other crisis.
He has a lot of little tics like that. Another is the unshakable belief that low interest rates make the economy grow faster. Yes it is, but most people also know that if low rates cause inflation, you need higher rates to stop it. Erdoan does not, and inflation has reached almost 100% per year.
Content of the article
The resulting cost-of-living crisis has already made victory in the next election doubtful. He has tried all the usual tricks of doubling the minimum wage, raising pensions by 30%, subsidizing home energy costs, letting two million more people retire immediately and the polls still show a very close race.
On top of that, there is now growing public anger over Erdoan’s role in enabling developers to get rich by ignoring building regulations, especially in cities in the southeast that are mourning tens of thousands of earthquake victims. These cities normally vote strongly for his AK party, but probably not this time.
Turkey is still a democracy, despite having been ruled by a ruthless populist strongman for 20 years. Thousands of people are imprisoned for political reasons, the media works for the boss, corruption and oppression are everywhere but the electoral system is still relatively intact. Erdoan could lose, and he knows it.
Content of the article
So hell wants to put on a grand show by enlisting the help of wealthy friends abroad for the immense task of rebuilding the earthquake-devastated region. But he no longer has any rich friends abroad.
Russia cannot afford to bail it out, nor can Iran. Wealthy Arab regimes don’t trust him because they see him as an Islamist, and China no longer spends money buying influence abroad. Turkey’s NATO allies have the money, but Erdoan has alienated them with his games.
To get reconstruction aid, he must lift his veto on Sweden and Finland joining NATO, stop selling drones to Russia, stop threatening NATO ally Greece, of a Turkish attack, and more. It might be too much for him to swallow or he might swallow it and still lose.
In the meantime, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey could double by the time everything is cleared. In equally hard-hit Syria, the count has barely begun, but could go just as high.
Gwynne Dyer is a freelance journalist based in London, England.
