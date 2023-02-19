The courts must wash the stain of the eviction of the Nawaz





LAHORE:

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that the judiciary will have to make amends for ousting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office, while warning that failure to “wash the stain” would spell trouble for the country.

The PML-N scion, in his off-the-cuff remarks during an informal chat with reporters, also sounded the alarm that the “remains” of former spy chief Lt Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed still tormented the establishment, claiming they were facilitating the PTI. Chief Imran Khan.

While noting that Imran Khan’s defeat was a done deal as no institution was willing to support him, Maryam said there were “certain people” who were smoothing the way for the former prime minister.

She called on the judiciary to “hold certain people accountable” following the emergence of audio leaks. Referring to her father’s disqualification, she said it was becoming clearer by the day that the scales of justice were tilted.

Citing Imran in an apparent reference to the appointment of the army chief, she said the PTI chief wanted to make the next appointment but was unable to do so. “Nawaz Sharif did not panic and his [Khan’s] the plan failed,” she claimed.

Maryam, while insisting that the head of the PTI be held accountable, said people like him should not avoid accountability.

“Responsibility is not for revenge. We have to draw a line,” she said while emphasizing the need to design a future plan of action.

The party’s chief organizer said the PTI’s defeat was certain because “Imran Khan will not be able to escape punishment in any way, be it Tyrian White, Toshakhana or foreign funding.”

The leader of the ruling party said the PTI leader was not appearing in court under the “pretext of plaster on his leg”.

“No one has been granted as much leniency as Imran Khan is granted by the judiciary. Although he was caught red-handed, no action is taken against him. There is no more greater injustice than double standards of justice,” she remarked.

“The judiciary must hold accountable and prevent a few characters [from supporting Imran Khan],” she added.

Referring to the justice system, Maryam emphasized that institutions do not weaken if a few individuals are held accountable.

“Their accountability must be done by the judiciary itself,” she said without taking names.

Maryam said justice should absolve her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who has been living in London since November 2019 on health grounds, from false charges “otherwise the future path will be difficult”.

“Nawaz Sharif will soon return home and he will be honorably acquitted because those who convicted him confessed to having given the verdict under duress,” she said.

