Trumpworld launches new Bonkers attack on DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced a bid for the White House to challenge former President Donald Trump in 2024. But that hasn’t stopped Trump and his most staunch online supporters from throwing little close anything against the wall to see what sticks.

A year and a half before the election, Trumpworlds new line of attack: painting DeSantis as a globalist backed by liberal philanthropist George Soros.

The origin of the freshly minted Trumpworld attack began to percolate late last week after Soros spoke at the Munich International Security Conference on Thursday.

My hope for 2024 is that Trump and Governor DeSantis of Florida fight for the Republican nomination. Trump has become a pitiful figure, continuing to mourn his loss in 2020, he said. Major Republican donors are abandoning it en masse.

Then Soros, a bogeyman popular among those on the right, offered a retrograde compliment to the governor of Florida: DeSantis is shrewd, ruthless and ambitious. It is likely to be [the] Republican candidate. This could prompt Trump, whose narcissism has become a disease, to run as a third-party candidate. It would lead to a Democratic landslide and force the Republican Party to reform.

Those remarks in which Soros never actually endorsed DeSantis were quickly taken out of context by Trumpworld royalty and pro-Trump media.

The kiss of death – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis endorsed by George Soros, Kari Lake wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to an article from the far-right The Gateway Pundit site written by site editor Joe Hoft which has falsely claimed that George Soros had endorsed DeSantis for 2024.

When the devil loves you, you may be doing something wrong, continued The Gateway Pundit’s story, which has since gone viral in the right-wing media ecosystem. Getting a Soros endorsement isn’t good for DeSantis.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Lake is currently shortlisted as Trump’s potential running mate in 2024.

The story continues

George Soros backs DeSantis for 2024! Country music artist-turned-Trumpworld celebrity Travis Tritt wrote on Truth Social on Friday. For good measure, he then added a shocked emoji.

I see George Soros attacking President Trump, but praising DeSantis? Now that’s interesting, don’t you think?? Seb Gorka, a former Trump administration official turned right-wing radio host, responded to Soros’ remarks. Gorka drew ire from his MAGA followers, with the post earning over 5,000 likes.

But Trump’s most loyal backers didn’t stop there.

Ultra-Trump Twitter account il Donaldo Trumpo, who has nearly a million Twitter followers, wondered aloud, AND WHY IS GEORGE SOROS SUPPORTING RON DESANTIS??

George Soros says Trump has become a pitiful figure, then compliments DeSantis and says he will be the Republican nominee, added Trumpworld consultant Alex Bruesewitz. I support the guy who is hated by George Soros. Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier shared a similar message.

Since Soros’ remarks, experts aligned with DeSantis have fought back.

This endorsement story is a simple IQ test, DeSantisworld pundit David Reaboi wrote, while calling Lakes’ first Twitter post. Soros saying DeSantis is efficient and smart is an attempt to get the left he funds to focus on beating him. This is a **warning** not an endorsement. FFS, how can some of you be so stupid?

Ron DeSantis Secret Twitter Army of Far-Right Influencers

Soros called DeSantis ruthless because, unlike Trump, he is actually willing and able to use power. He did more to hurt Soros as governor of Florida than Trump did as president of the United States, Chronicles magazine Pedro Gonzalez continued.

More independent conservative voices shared a similar sentiment.

Conservative Wisconsin talk show host Jay Weber wrote: Soros didn’t endorse DeSantis. What a shitty twist on his comments.

This isn’t the first time DeSantis-world and Trumpworld have gone head-to-head on Twitter. Earlier this week, DeSantisworld figures including former Newsmax host John Cardillo accused Trumpworld of photographing photos to give the false impression that Soros is hanging out at parties with DeSantis supporters.

