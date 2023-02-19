Class 2 students’ letter to PM Modi on the death of his mother Heeraben receives a response

A Class 2 student from Bengaluru has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his condolences over the death of his mother Heeraben. Now Prime Minister Modi has responded to the grandchildren’s letter and his heartwarming response is going viral.

Aarush Srivatsa in his letter to the Prime Minister asked him to accept his deep condolences for the death of his mother. He went on to describe how sad he felt to hear the news. I am very sad to see on TV that your 100 year old beloved mother Smt Heera Ben passed away today. Please accept my sincere condolences. I pray that his soul rests at the noble feet of Almighty God. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Aarush Srivatsa for his compassion and said acts of kindness like this gave him strength to cope with the loss of his mother.

In response to the letter, PM Modi wrote: My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing of my mother. The death of a mother is an irreparable loss and her pain is beyond words.” Her letter, dated January 25, read further, Thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers. Such gestures give me strength and courage to bear this loss.”

Both letters were shared on social media by the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Parties (BJP), Khushbu Sundar. The tweet that accompanied the photo read, This is the quality of a true statesman! Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji responds to condolence letter from Class 2 student. These are life-changing gestures that will steer this youngster’s life in the right direction.”

Netizens praised PM Modi for his humanity and humility in responding to the letter. One user wrote: Such a sweet gesture from the young boy! And of course, from Modiji too. Congratulations also to the parents for encouraging such a gesture!

Another commented, This shows how PM binds or at least makes everyone believe it’s within everyone’s reach. The boy is not even an elected banker but just an ordinary young citizen. really a boss

When you behave like a human to an equally human emotion!” read another comment.

PM Modis’ mother Heeraben died aged 99 after her health deteriorated on December 30 last year.

