What’s behind the Chinese spy balloon

Earlier this month, the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had traveled across much of North America. According to the Biden administration, the balloon was part of a larger Chinese surveillance balloon program, which the White House said violated the sovereignty of nations around the world. The Chinese government accused the United States of overreacting and signaled that it viewed the response as a sign of American decline. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a diplomatic trip to China that was to include meetings with top officials, including President Xi Jinping, who has amassed more power than any Chinese leader in a generation. (US and Canadian authorities have shot down several other objects flying over the two countries in recent days, but there is no evidence of any connection between these objects and the Chinese balloon.)

To discuss Chinese military strategy and the future of US-China relations, I recently spoke by phone with Mr. Taylor Fravel, professor of political science at MIT and director of its security studies program. He is also the author of Active defence: China’s military strategy since 1949. During our chat, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed how China has modernized its military over the past twenty-five years, how Xi has taken control of military policy and why the diplomatic fallout from the balloon incident could be far greater. more dangerous than the usual spy games.

There have been many analyzes indicating that Xi has ushered in a new era in Chinese politics. Has China also entered a new military era?

Over the past decade, the Chinese military has definitely entered a new era, but this reflects a series of decisions made earlier. At the end of the 90s, following the accidental bombing of the Chinese embassy in Kosovo, during the air war, it was decided to modernize the Chinese army and completely reinvest in all platforms, in all systems . It started long before Xi Jinping became general secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission. This dedication to building a modern military predates Xi, but it has come under Xi’s watch, so to speak. We were seeing how the ground forces, rocket forces, navy, air force, etc., are now, by and large, modern, capable platforms that just didn’t exist there. two decades old.

Moreover, halfway through Xi Jinping’s tenure, an effort was made to thoroughly reorganize the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It was the most significant organizational change in the PLA since the 1950s. It fundamentally broke up the staff system, which was anchored around four main departments, and created a set of smaller departments and offices. under the Central Military Commission itself. This was to better enable the PLA to utilize all of this hardware that had been developed, and primarily to improve its ability to be able to perform complex front-end operations that would combine elements from the various services.

Why do you think the bombings in Kosovo had this effect? Are the changes you describe more circumstantial or ideological?

I guess I wonder what you mean by ideological. Don’t be a pedantic teacher…

I wonder if the changes were made defensively, because of something that happened, or if it was an ideological push to take a more advanced posture that was going to happen regardless of the circumstances.

It’s a bit of both. The air war against Kosovo was a real turning point for the PLA, as it made it wonder if China would still exist in a time of peace and development, in which it would not have to prepare for the possibility of a major armed conflict, and how hostile the United States could be to Chinese interests, given that it was an attack on part of sovereign Chinese territory. Even though the strike was involuntary and accidental, it nevertheless sparked this debate. But there is an even larger context here.

China has always considered itself a great power, and great powers want great armies. Having a modern and capable military is a long-standing ambition of many Chinese leaders, probably dating back as far as the 1950s, but certainly in the post-Cold War era. If we look at Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao (perhaps to a lesser extent) and Xi Jinping, they have all been strong advocates for the modernization of the PLA, but it has been a real challenge. At the end of the Cold War, the PLA was using very outdated equipment technology from the sixties and seventies. It had a fairly low degree of mechanization of its ground forces. He didn’t have a fourth-generation fighter. He didn’t really have a large surface fleet. And, when the Gulf War happened, I think the Chinese military leadership, as well as the Chinese civilian leadership, realized that something quite profound was changing in the way states were going to fight in the future.

This caused them to change their strategy, in 1993, which was to seek this ability to be able to carry out joint operations, because they realized that was what the United States was doing during the Gulf War. You also had a Taiwan Strait crisis in the mid-1990s, which I think a lot of people are focusing on or highlighting as the turning point in the modernization of the PLA. [In 1995 and 1996, China fired missiles around Taiwan in response to concerns that the island might declare independence; the United States responded by sending warships to the area.] Certainly, it was a very important event. I focus on the air war in Kosovo only because I think it helps clarify any concerns that China might have had in the mid-1990s about the need for a strong, independent military to defend what that China considers to be its interests.

At that time, of course, the United States was seen as potentially more hostile to China than it was at the end of the Cold War. This further reinforced this need to have a strong military, not because China is a warrior and wants to go out and fight many wars, but rather because it would support Chinese diplomacy. This would allow China to use the threat of military force to advance its political interests, such as using a threat of invasion or attack on Taiwan to deter Taiwan independence, etc. And so the pieces fell into place in the late 90s. By then, China was even richer than it was at the start of that decade and could therefore devote even more resources to the modernization of its armed forces. I wouldn’t call it ideological, necessarily. I think it’s a long-term, secular trend across different generations of leaders in China to pursue this goal.

You mentioned that the military could be used to serve political purposes, but has the modernization of the PLA influenced Chinese international behavior in any way? I’m curious how you see cause and effect there.

Over the past five years, China, with a much more modern military, has many more options it can take advantage of when considering how to advance its interests. He can use shows of force to much greater effect than before. Ten, fifteen or twenty years ago, I don’t think we would see China carrying out almost daily incursions into the air defense identification zone around Taiwan, which are clearly intended largely for political effect. , emphasizing China’s commitment to unification and efforts to deter independence. You see Chinese navy ships circumnavigating Japan’s islands as a way of demonstrating the country’s place in the region. And then you see more direct uses of force, like the deployments along the Indian border in the spring and summer of 2020.

When you have a more capable army, you can do so much more. You can also use it to elevate your status by making stops in all continents of the world, holding joint exercises not only with countries in your home region, in East Asia, but also in other other regions of the world. You can use it to signify a closer relationship with Russia by conducting joint exercises with them. Military modernization gives politicians and decision makers more tools with which to pursue the interests of their state.