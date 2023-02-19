Rishi Sunak faces threat from Boris Johnson over bid to end post-Brexit stalemate





Boris Johnson and some Tory members believe a successful deal will allow the UK government under Rishi Sunak to unilaterally tear up some Brexit deals in the region.



New Delhi ,

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

By India Today Web Desk: The UK government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new deal on Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland next week. But former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is threatening Sunak’s bid to end the bitter dispute with the European Union. After weeks of intense talks between the UK and the EU, momentum has built towards an agreement to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol – the arrangements agreed to avoid a hard border with Ireland, member of the EU, when Britain left the EU in 2020. READ | UK PM Rishi Sunak never paid penalty tax, Downing Street says The talks have been shrouded in secrecy since relations improved drastically under Rishi Sunak, but an agreement has yet to be reached. NORTHERN IRELAND PROTOCOL This is the trade deal that was struck to ensure the free flow of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit. It came into force in 2021 and resulted in checks on goods traveling from Britain to Northern Ireland. THE THREAT OF BORIS JOHNSON Boris Johnson and some Tory members believe a successful deal will allow the UK government to unilaterally tear up some Brexit deals in the region. READ ALSO | I felt it was my ‘dharma’ to take over as UK PM, says Rishi Sunak Keeping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, introduced by the Johnson government and currently going through Parliament, now appears to have become a key test for the former Prime Minister, The Guardian reported. But if the UK can solve the problems with the EU, then such a bill will not be necessary. Sources close to Boris Johnson have told the Guardian it would be a big mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. Rishi Sunak could also face backlash from a section of pro-Brexit Tory MPs if the prime minister secures the deal thanks to opposition backing. Labor leader Starmer has called on Sunak to ‘bypass’ hardline Tory MPs because the issue has dragged on for too long. Although details of the deal have yet to be released, it would be to segregate goods from Britain that are staying in Northern Ireland and ensure they do not have to undergo checks routine, according to the report. Posted on: February 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/rishi-sunak-faces-boris-johnson-threat-over-bid-to-end-post-brexit-deadlock-2336638-2023-02-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos