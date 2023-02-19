



Sydney: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called billionaire investor George Soros a ‘rich, opinionated old person’ who still thinks his opinions should determine how the whole world works. Addressing a session with Australian Minister Chris Brown at the [email protected] Dialogue, Jaishankar said, “Mr. Soros is a opinionated wealthy old person sitting in New York who still thinks his opinions should determine how the whole world works… such people actually invest resources in crafting narratives.

“People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see wins and if the election has a different outcome they’ll say it’s flawed democracy and the beauty is that it’s all done under pretext for advocacy of an open society,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Soros had in his remarks at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, “Adani is accused of stock market manipulation and his stock has collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is mum on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament. Calling Modi and Adani ‘close allies’, whose ‘fate is intertwined’, the 92-year-old billionaire investor said: ‘This will significantly weaken Modi’s grip on the Federal Government of India and open the door for institutional reforms indispensable. .” “I may be naïve, but I am waiting for a democratic revival in India,” Soros said in his address to the Munich Security Conference in 2023. In Sydney, Jaishankar said today: “When I look at my own democracy, I have unprecedented voter turnout today, decisive election results, an election process that is not in question. We are not one of those countries where after the elections someone will arbitrate in court. “Old, rich and dangerous…” Jaishankar confronts George Soros Read @YEARS History | https://t.co/cIGjol56ln#jaishankar #GeorgeSoros #Australia #IndiaAustraliaTies #Chris Brown #MunichSecurityConference2023 #Sydney pic.twitter.com/tAFKtyR5oZ ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 18, 2023 “Mr. Soros said that India is a democratic country, but he does not believe that the Indian Prime Minister is a democrat. He accused us earlier of planning to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship, which of course didn’t happen, it was a ridiculous suggestion,” the foreign secretary said. Globalization, Jaishankar said, provides transparent opportunities, but also allows narratives to be shaped, money to flow in and organizations to achieve their agenda. “All of this is done under the pretext of defending an open society of transparency, etc.,” he said. Hitting Soros’ comments, Jaishankar said, “If you do this kind of scaremongering…millions of people will be deprived of citizenship. In fact, it does real damage to the social fabric because someone believes you. You create this kind of fear psychosis. Meanwhile, the BJP went wild over Soros’ comments. Addressing a news conference in New Delhi, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticized Soros, who said the man who broke the Bank of man, who is named as an economic war criminal, has now expressed his desire to smash Indian democracy. She added that Soros wanted a government that was flexible to his needs to make his nefarious plans succeed. “It is clear from his statements that he announced more than $1 billion in funding to target leaders like Prime Minister Modi. This is significant,” the minister said at the conference. She said: “Those who support Soros must know that democracy has prevailed in India and continues to do so and as a member of the BJP party I can say that these projects aimed at weakening Indian democracy will meet the power of the India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/old-rich-and-dangerous-jaishankar-takes-on-george-soros/5232876.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos