Ohio train derailment: Trump confirms visit to eastern Palestine, Ohio, says he’ll be there ‘Wednesday’





Former President Donald Trump has confirmed he will travel to eastern Palestine, Ohio next week, following a report on Friday that he would visit the city.

Trump claimed on social media that President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency would not send federal aid to eastern Palestine, but backtracked “as soon as I announced that I was going there”. The initial Fox News report claiming Trump would visit eastern Palestine was released at 6:12 p.m. EST Friday, with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (right) announcing about an hour later that FEMA would deploy federal resources in Eastern Palestine.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION THREATENS SANCTIONS FOR NORFOLK SOUTHERN

“Biden and FEMA have said they will not send federal aid to eastern Palestine,” Trump said in an article on Truth Social. “As soon as I announced that I was going, he announced that a team will go. I hope he will be there too. It’s good news because we made them ‘move’. The people of Eastern Palestine needs help. I’ll see you on Wednesday!”

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, January 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Alex Brandon/AP

Trump’s confirmation for his visit comes after the White House announced on Friday that Biden was not scheduled to visit the village, where a toxic train derailment occurred on Feb. 3. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that Biden’s immediate schedule is currently packed with his trip to Poland to mark the start of the war in Ukraine a year ago.

Senator JD Vance (R-OH) visited eastern Palestine earlier this week and challenged Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan to drink the local tap water . In a video posted to social media, Vance visited a local cove in eastern Palestine where he said there were “dead worms and dead fish” all over the water bed, calling it ” disgusting” and encouraging viewers to “not forget” the people of the village.

Today I visited a local creek in Eastern Palestine. These rivers are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup. Watch this video: pic.twitter.com/4lsHBmrMJj

JD Vance (@JDVance1) February 16, 2023

The Biden administration announced on Friday that the Ministry of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will deploy a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to eastern Palestine “to conduct public health testing and assessments. “after the train derailment. Additionally, the response effort will loop into the EPA, DOT, and FEMA.

DeWine reassured residents Friday that the Norfolk Southern Railroad will cover all costs of damage to the town and residents, including all future costs if the toxic chemicals are found to one day cause cancer.

“We’re going to make them do it,” DeWine said in an interview on Fox & Friends. “The railroad created this problem, people didn’t create this problem. They brought this into the community. It was their railroad that had this massive wreckage that was traumatic for people. We We’ll hold their feet to the fire, we’ll stay on them, they’ll do it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy-environment/ohio-train-derailment-trump-confirms-visit-east-palestine-says-will-visit-wednesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

