MSNBC analyst predicts Trump will seek desperate measures if impeached





MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said he believes former President Donald Trump would throw his own family members under the bus if he is hit with an indictment.

Kirschner, who spoke to Dean Obeidallah for his SiriusXM show on Friday, weighed in on the former presidents’ possible course of action as the two discussed Trump’s lawyer, Mr. Evan Corcoran, who allegedly appeared before a large federal jury investigating his mishandling of classified documents.

Corcoran, who contacted federal officials as they sought the return of documents and wrote a statement that all documents had been turned over, is said to have hired a lawyer amid the investigation, according to Reuters.

A Justice Department filing noted that the FBI discovered more than 100 classified documents at Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate months after the statement was written.

Kirschner told Obeidallah that Trump usually burns anyone within easy reach of him.

This is true of his Cabinet officials when he was President. That’s true for his lawyers who end up being disbarred and potentially prosecuted, Kirschner said.

The former federal prosecutor said it’s hard to understand why people would compromise for Trump; however, he added that there was a beauty to it.

Once Donald Trump is charged – and he will be charged – he will throw everyone under the bus, including his own family members, if it will reduce his prison sentence by just a day or an hour, said Kirschner.

So hang in there because it’s coming.

Kirschner previously predicted the former president would be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack and, in an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid last month, criticized the Justice Department’s response to the deadly riot.

I still believe he will [be indicted] and I still believe it must if we are to save our democracy. We’ve all heard the phrase justice delayed is justice denied, justice has been delayed, I hope it’s not entirely denied, Kirschner said.

But over the two-year period, what message has the Justice Department sent to the next budding dictator who may attempt to overthrow our government? You know what, when you do, that would give you two years to figure out what your next move is. Boy, it’s the opposite of quickly deterring criminal behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/msnbc-analyst-trump-possible-indictment_n_63f18a7ae4b0616708dbe173 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos