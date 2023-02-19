Jokowi is hopeful that rice prices will fall after the main harvest

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com– President Joko Widodo is optimistic that the main harvest from late February to early March 2023 will bring down rice prices, which have recently soared.

He said that with the main harvest, stocks of rice in the market could increase, thus reducing prices.

“If the production comes from the farmers, from the harvest there is, what does that mean, the stock is plentiful. If the stock is plentiful, the demand is constant, which means the price will fall automatically”, said Jokowi at Wonokromo Market, Surabaya, Saturday (2/18/2023), as quoted by YouTube Presidential Secretariat.

During a visit to the market, Jokowi checked the prices of a number of staples, including rice.

He said the price of rice at Wonokromo market was lower than Rp 9,000 per kilogram thanks to operations carried out by Bulog.

“The price was good earlier, Rp 44,000 for 5 kilograms, which means the price is less than Rp 9,000. Earlier we saw all the stalls, they are all there and they are plentiful here,” said Jokowi said.

Furthermore, Jokowi also found that the price of cooking oil was still around Rs 14,000 per litre, even though the stock was not too plentiful.

He mentioned that the price of eggs and shallots have also been observed to drop in the market.

“Price stability like this is what we want, so we don’t let rice like last month increase inflation which is very high across the country,” Jokowi said.

Previously reported, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo revealed that rice harvest in various regions will begin in February and peak in early March 2023.

Syahrul said, based on data from the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), more than 1 million hectares of land were harvested in February 2023 and 1.9 million hectares in March 2023.

According to him, rice production at the peak of the main harvest is estimated at 5.9 million tonnes.

“Even though the different varieties we are using now are more than that, we are using the lowest (estimated) 5.9 (million tons) from the BPS data,” Syahrul said on Friday (2/17/ 2023).

However, Syahrul admitted he could not say for sure whether the harvest would be able to suppress rice prices which had soared lately.

“Of course it will be up to the traders and yes, of course we hope the price can’t go down too much as it relates to the interests of the farmers, but it can’t go too high either,” Syahrul said.

For information, the average rice price in the market reached IDR 10,000 per kilogram, exceeding the highest retail price (HET) which should have been IDR 9,450 per kilogram.

Based on data from Jakarta Food Information as of Tuesday (2/14/2023), the average rice price reached IDR 10,735 per kilogram.



